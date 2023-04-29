Connect with us

Division III Men’s Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

Division III Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

 


The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Tennis-Point sponsored NCAA Division III Regional Rankings for men for April 28, 2023.

The ITA DIII Coaches Poll is voted on by the ITA National Ranking Committee. The National Ranking Committee consists of the four ITA Region Chairs and one National Chair.

  • Atlantic South region
  • Top 20 regional team rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Team
1 emory
2 John Hopkins
3 Sewanee
4 Swarthmore
5 NC Wesleyan
6 Carnegie Mellon
7 Washington & Lee
8 Haverford
9 Birmingham South
10 Christopher Newport
11 Rhodes
12 Mary Washington
13 Averett
14 Steven Tech
15 Centre
16 Asbury
17 Washington (M.D.)
18 Covenant
19 Salisbury
20 Franklin & Marshall

  • Atlantic South region
  • Top 25 regional singles rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Player Team
1 Michael Melnikov Swarthmore
2 Andrew Estes emory
3 Jordan Theron Sewanee
4 Eve Erb Washington & Lee
5 Thomas Yu John Hopkins
6 John Falcone NC Wesleyan
7 Nolan Shah emory
8 Carl Hoegstedt Washington (M.D.)
9 Dan Kamenev emory
10 Rishi Charan Shankar Mary Washington
11 Rahul Doshi Carnegie Mellon
12 Hanyu Liu John Hopkins
13 Jonathan Zheng Qi Zhang John Hopkins
14 Agustin Kalinowski Henry
15 Noah Cook BERRY
16 Luke Knees NC Wesleyan
17 Max Lindstrom Swarthmore
18 Peyton Erck Sewanee
19 Andrew Watson Mary Washington
20 Quinn Wicklund Sewanee
21 Daniel Trudel Rhodes
22 Alec Strause Christopher Newport
23 Shori Nishizoe Averett
24 Michael Fellman Gettysburg
25 Gianluca Beaujon Salisbury

  • Atlantic South region
  • Top 15 regional double rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Ryan Glanville Charlie James emory
2 Jordan Theron Quinn Wicklund Sewanee
3 Michael Melnikov Purushotham Koduri Swarthmore
4 Thomas Yu James Yu John Hopkins
5 Carl Hoegstedt others Jacobi Washington (M.D.)
6 Alec Strause Bhuvanesh Kumaresan Christopher Newport
7 Eve Brady Eve Erb Washington & Lee
8 Rishi Charan Shankar Andrew Watson Mary Washington
9 Ty Bush Bob Bush Centre
10 Tanner Debardelaben Will Dotson Birmingham South
11 James McKenzie Stephen Johnson Haverford
12 Akshay Joshi Dirk Wong Carnegie Mellon
13 Luke Knees Albert Sitwell NC Wesleyan
14 Noah Holsclaw Peyton Erck Sewanee
15 Andrew Estes John Lasanjak emory

  • Central region
  • Top 20 regional team rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Team
1 Case Western Reserve University
2 Washington University in St. Louis
3 University of Chicago
4 Gustavus Adolphus College
5 Denison University
6 Kenya College
7 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
8 De Pauw University
9 Carlton College
10 Grinell College
11 North Central College
12 College of Carthage
13 Luther College
14 Kalamazoo College
15 Oberlin College
16 Millikin University
17 University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire
18 Wheaton College
19 Augustan College
20 Hope college

  • Central region
  • Top 25 regional singles rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Player Team
1 James Hopper BEER
2 Abhi Ramireddy Were you
3 Phuc Huynh Were you
4 Derek Hsieh Chicago
5 Tarm Rojanasoonthon Carleton
6 Nick Aney Gustavus Adolphus
7 Arjun Ashok Chicago
8 John Zakowski YOUR Whitewater
9 Viswa Aduru BEER
10 Luke Westholder Luther (IA)
11 Jack Bulger Denison
12 Jacob Patterson Denison
13 Ans shah BEER
14 Ramon Vilarroig Martinez North Central (IL)
15 Marco Siviero Gustavus Adolphus
16 Jared Phillips Were you
17 Rishil Kondapaneni Kenya
18 Leo Esztergomi Grinell
19 Thomas Kallarakal Kenya
20 Michael Sutanto BEER
21 Luis Platas Kenya
22 Anton Hedlund Allegen
23 Oleksii Vyshyvanyuk More Forest
24 Emil Grantcharov Chicago
25 Thomas Partridge The peacock

  • Central region
  • Top 15 regional double rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 James Hopper Viswa Aduru BEER
2 Phuc Huynh Abhi Ramireddy Were you
3 Arjun Ashok Derek Hsieh Chicago
4 Daniel Fouchier Nick Aney Gustavus Adolphus
5 Jack Bulger Marc Lennart Harms Denison
6 John Zakowski Luke Vandonslear YOUR Whitewater
7 Aiden’s class Leo Esztergomi Grinell
8 Martin Cardestig Hasting Bjorkman Anyway
9 Christian Provenzano Diego Maza BEER
10 Max Loen Luke Westholder Luther (IA)
11 Yanozie Amadike Myles Krzewinski Carthage
12 Tarm Rojanasoonthon Taty Fuller Carleton
13 Hunter Roseth Col Kolinski YOUR Eau Claire
14 Ryan McCook Thomas Partridge The peacock
15 Guillermo Gonzalez Fernandez Ramon Vilarroig Martinez North Central (IL)

  • Region Northeast
  • Top 20 regional team rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Team
1 tufts
2 Middelburg
3 Willems
4 Bowdoin
5 Colby
6 amherst
7 Bazon
8 brandy
9 benefit
10 Wesleyan (CT)
11 Skidmore
12 OF
13 Hobart and William Smith
14 RPI
15 Vassar
16 NYU
17 TCNJ
18 Hamilton
19 St Lawrence
20 coast guard

  • Region Northeast
  • Top 25 regional singles rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Player Team
1 Tristan Bradley Bowdoin
2 Noah Laber Middelburg
3 After Cohen Willems
4 Rishabh Sharda tufts
5 Matthew Candel Willems
6 Joey Barrett Colby
7 Brendan Jimenez Skidmore
8 Brooks green Bazon
9 Reid staples Bowdoin
10 Sean Pesin Hobart and William Smith
11 Aiden Drover-Mattinen RPI
12 Aidan Harris Middelburg
13 Matthew Micbata TCNJ
14 Connor Griff Hamilton
15 Alex Yang NYU
16 Ed Opie amherst
17 Hendrik Bilicic Trinity (CT)
18 Nicholas Teynie NJCU
19 Fernando Bauermeister Vassar
20 Vuk Vuksanovic tufts
21 Deep Acaroglu tufts
22 Myles Decoste coast guard
23 Kailas Kahler OF
24 Dylan Walters brandy
25 Cameron Davis Kania benefit

  • Region Northeast
  • Top 15 regional double rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Vuk Vuksanovic Deep Acaroglu tufts
2 After Cohen Matthew Candel Willems
3 Tristan Bradley Reid staples Bowdoin
4 Noah Laber Aidan Harris Middelburg
5 Ed Opie Kobe elbow amherst
6 Myles Decoste Charles Norman coast guard
7 Brad Anderson Luis Utrilla Bazon
8 Dylan Walters Tommy Harrison brandy
9 Matthew Micbata Harrison Maitland-Carter TCNJ
10 Alexander Gujarathi Cameron Davis Kania benefit
11 JT Bilski Ben Mitchell Wesleyan (CT)
12 Jet Wright Sean Pesin Hobart and William Smith
13 Brendan Jimenez Nika Mori Skidmore
14 Hendrik Bilicic Hendrik Buoro Trinity (CT)
15 Aiden Drover-Mattinen Andy Zhu RPI

  • Region West
  • Top 20 regional team rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Team
1 Claremont Mudd-Scripps
2 Trinity (TX)
3 Southwest (TX)
4 Cal Tech
5 George Fox
6 Redlands
7 Pomona Pitzer
8 Western
9 Concordia (TX)
10 Hardin Simmons
11 Pacific Ocean (OR)
12 UC Santa Cruz
13 Colorado College
14 Chapman
15 UT-Dallas
16 Cal Lutheran
17 Whitman
18 Mary Hardin Baylor
19 Whittier
20 Lewis & Clark(OR)

  • Region West
  • Top 25 regional singles rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Player Team
1 Advik Mareedu CMS
2 Matthew Oconnor Western
3 Hayden Cutter Pomona Pitzer
4 Joshua Bood treaty (TX)
5 Hao Nguyen Trinity (TX)
6 Caleb Wilkins Chapman
7 Mukund Madabhushi Pomona Pitzer
8 Alessio Azzalini Trinity (TX)
9 Brice Bradshaw Hardin Simmons
10 Matthew Robinson CMS
11 Nils Plutat Redlands
12 Kyle McCandles Caltech
13 Mason Tran Pacific Ocean (OR)
14 Parker McBride Cal Lutheran
15 Eli Mizerski George Fox
16 William Saiga Linfield
17 Bernard Clemente Southwest (TX)
18 Quentin Gonzalez Pacific Ocean (OR)
19 Darvel Lossangoye Cal Lutheran
20 Oscar Roy Southwest (TX)
21 Connor Whittington Trinity (TX)
22 Stephen Hester Redlands
23 Ishan Kannan Caltech
24 Kush Patel Pomona Pitzer
25 Wahag Pashayan George Fox

  • Region West
  • Top 10 regional double rankings
  • April 28, 2023
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Bryce Kim Nils Plutat Redlands
2 Camden Camacho Wahag Pashayan George Fox
3 Mason Tran Quentin Gonzalez Pacific Ocean (OR)
4 Matthew Oconnor Seth Lipe Western
5 Adrian Munguia Joshua Bood treaty (TX)
6 Oscar Roy Ashton Ellis Southwest (TX)
7 Eric Liao Hao Nguyen Trinity (TX)
8 Matthew Robinson Christian settles CMS
9 Brice Bradshaw Nathan Schoendorf Hardin Simmons
10 Desmond OShea James Moore Hardin Simmons
11 Caleb Wilkins Mac Caldwell Chapman
12 Alessio Azzalini Rafael Candelas Ruiz Trinity (TX)
13 Bernard Clemente Share patel Southwest (TX)
14 Andreas Tjoa Lucas Chen UC Santa Cruz
15 Christian capital Wade McDermott Lewis & Clark (OR)
