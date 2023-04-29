



The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Tennis-Point sponsored NCAA Division III Regional Rankings for men for April 28, 2023. The ITA DIII Coaches Poll is voted on by the ITA National Ranking Committee. The National Ranking Committee consists of the four ITA Region Chairs and one National Chair. Fast travel: Atlantic South | Central | Northeast | West ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic South region

Top 20 regional team rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Team 1 emory 2 John Hopkins 3 Sewanee 4 Swarthmore 5 NC Wesleyan 6 Carnegie Mellon 7 Washington & Lee 8 Haverford 9 Birmingham South 10 Christopher Newport 11 Rhodes 12 Mary Washington 13 Averett 14 Steven Tech 15 Centre 16 Asbury 17 Washington (M.D.) 18 Covenant 19 Salisbury 20 Franklin & Marshall ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic South region

Top 25 regional singles rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Player Team 1 Michael Melnikov Swarthmore 2 Andrew Estes emory 3 Jordan Theron Sewanee 4 Eve Erb Washington & Lee 5 Thomas Yu John Hopkins 6 John Falcone NC Wesleyan 7 Nolan Shah emory 8 Carl Hoegstedt Washington (M.D.) 9 Dan Kamenev emory 10 Rishi Charan Shankar Mary Washington 11 Rahul Doshi Carnegie Mellon 12 Hanyu Liu John Hopkins 13 Jonathan Zheng Qi Zhang John Hopkins 14 Agustin Kalinowski Henry 15 Noah Cook BERRY 16 Luke Knees NC Wesleyan 17 Max Lindstrom Swarthmore 18 Peyton Erck Sewanee 19 Andrew Watson Mary Washington 20 Quinn Wicklund Sewanee 21 Daniel Trudel Rhodes 22 Alec Strause Christopher Newport 23 Shori Nishizoe Averett 24 Michael Fellman Gettysburg 25 Gianluca Beaujon Salisbury ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic South region

Top 15 regional double rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Ryan Glanville Charlie James emory 2 Jordan Theron Quinn Wicklund Sewanee 3 Michael Melnikov Purushotham Koduri Swarthmore 4 Thomas Yu James Yu John Hopkins 5 Carl Hoegstedt others Jacobi Washington (M.D.) 6 Alec Strause Bhuvanesh Kumaresan Christopher Newport 7 Eve Brady Eve Erb Washington & Lee 8 Rishi Charan Shankar Andrew Watson Mary Washington 9 Ty Bush Bob Bush Centre 10 Tanner Debardelaben Will Dotson Birmingham South 11 James McKenzie Stephen Johnson Haverford 12 Akshay Joshi Dirk Wong Carnegie Mellon 13 Luke Knees Albert Sitwell NC Wesleyan 14 Noah Holsclaw Peyton Erck Sewanee 15 Andrew Estes John Lasanjak emory ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central region

Top 20 regional team rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Team 1 Case Western Reserve University 2 Washington University in St. Louis 3 University of Chicago 4 Gustavus Adolphus College 5 Denison University 6 Kenya College 7 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 8 De Pauw University 9 Carlton College 10 Grinell College 11 North Central College 12 College of Carthage 13 Luther College 14 Kalamazoo College 15 Oberlin College 16 Millikin University 17 University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire 18 Wheaton College 19 Augustan College 20 Hope college ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central region

Top 25 regional singles rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Player Team 1 James Hopper BEER 2 Abhi Ramireddy Were you 3 Phuc Huynh Were you 4 Derek Hsieh Chicago 5 Tarm Rojanasoonthon Carleton 6 Nick Aney Gustavus Adolphus 7 Arjun Ashok Chicago 8 John Zakowski YOUR Whitewater 9 Viswa Aduru BEER 10 Luke Westholder Luther (IA) 11 Jack Bulger Denison 12 Jacob Patterson Denison 13 Ans shah BEER 14 Ramon Vilarroig Martinez North Central (IL) 15 Marco Siviero Gustavus Adolphus 16 Jared Phillips Were you 17 Rishil Kondapaneni Kenya 18 Leo Esztergomi Grinell 19 Thomas Kallarakal Kenya 20 Michael Sutanto BEER 21 Luis Platas Kenya 22 Anton Hedlund Allegen 23 Oleksii Vyshyvanyuk More Forest 24 Emil Grantcharov Chicago 25 Thomas Partridge The peacock ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central region

Top 15 regional double rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 James Hopper Viswa Aduru BEER 2 Phuc Huynh Abhi Ramireddy Were you 3 Arjun Ashok Derek Hsieh Chicago 4 Daniel Fouchier Nick Aney Gustavus Adolphus 5 Jack Bulger Marc Lennart Harms Denison 6 John Zakowski Luke Vandonslear YOUR Whitewater 7 Aiden’s class Leo Esztergomi Grinell 8 Martin Cardestig Hasting Bjorkman Anyway 9 Christian Provenzano Diego Maza BEER 10 Max Loen Luke Westholder Luther (IA) 11 Yanozie Amadike Myles Krzewinski Carthage 12 Tarm Rojanasoonthon Taty Fuller Carleton 13 Hunter Roseth Col Kolinski YOUR Eau Claire 14 Ryan McCook Thomas Partridge The peacock 15 Guillermo Gonzalez Fernandez Ramon Vilarroig Martinez North Central (IL) ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Region Northeast

Top 20 regional team rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Team 1 tufts 2 Middelburg 3 Willems 4 Bowdoin 5 Colby 6 amherst 7 Bazon 8 brandy 9 benefit 10 Wesleyan (CT) 11 Skidmore 12 OF 13 Hobart and William Smith 14 RPI 15 Vassar 16 NYU 17 TCNJ 18 Hamilton 19 St Lawrence 20 coast guard ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Region Northeast

Top 25 regional singles rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Player Team 1 Tristan Bradley Bowdoin 2 Noah Laber Middelburg 3 After Cohen Willems 4 Rishabh Sharda tufts 5 Matthew Candel Willems 6 Joey Barrett Colby 7 Brendan Jimenez Skidmore 8 Brooks green Bazon 9 Reid staples Bowdoin 10 Sean Pesin Hobart and William Smith 11 Aiden Drover-Mattinen RPI 12 Aidan Harris Middelburg 13 Matthew Micbata TCNJ 14 Connor Griff Hamilton 15 Alex Yang NYU 16 Ed Opie amherst 17 Hendrik Bilicic Trinity (CT) 18 Nicholas Teynie NJCU 19 Fernando Bauermeister Vassar 20 Vuk Vuksanovic tufts 21 Deep Acaroglu tufts 22 Myles Decoste coast guard 23 Kailas Kahler OF 24 Dylan Walters brandy 25 Cameron Davis Kania benefit ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Region Northeast

Top 15 regional double rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Vuk Vuksanovic Deep Acaroglu tufts 2 After Cohen Matthew Candel Willems 3 Tristan Bradley Reid staples Bowdoin 4 Noah Laber Aidan Harris Middelburg 5 Ed Opie Kobe elbow amherst 6 Myles Decoste Charles Norman coast guard 7 Brad Anderson Luis Utrilla Bazon 8 Dylan Walters Tommy Harrison brandy 9 Matthew Micbata Harrison Maitland-Carter TCNJ 10 Alexander Gujarathi Cameron Davis Kania benefit 11 JT Bilski Ben Mitchell Wesleyan (CT) 12 Jet Wright Sean Pesin Hobart and William Smith 13 Brendan Jimenez Nika Mori Skidmore 14 Hendrik Bilicic Hendrik Buoro Trinity (CT) 15 Aiden Drover-Mattinen Andy Zhu RPI ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Region West

Top 20 regional team rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Team 1 Claremont Mudd-Scripps 2 Trinity (TX) 3 Southwest (TX) 4 Cal Tech 5 George Fox 6 Redlands 7 Pomona Pitzer 8 Western 9 Concordia (TX) 10 Hardin Simmons 11 Pacific Ocean (OR) 12 UC Santa Cruz 13 Colorado College 14 Chapman 15 UT-Dallas 16 Cal Lutheran 17 Whitman 18 Mary Hardin Baylor 19 Whittier 20 Lewis & Clark(OR) ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Region West

Top 25 regional singles rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Player Team 1 Advik Mareedu CMS 2 Matthew Oconnor Western 3 Hayden Cutter Pomona Pitzer 4 Joshua Bood treaty (TX) 5 Hao Nguyen Trinity (TX) 6 Caleb Wilkins Chapman 7 Mukund Madabhushi Pomona Pitzer 8 Alessio Azzalini Trinity (TX) 9 Brice Bradshaw Hardin Simmons 10 Matthew Robinson CMS 11 Nils Plutat Redlands 12 Kyle McCandles Caltech 13 Mason Tran Pacific Ocean (OR) 14 Parker McBride Cal Lutheran 15 Eli Mizerski George Fox 16 William Saiga Linfield 17 Bernard Clemente Southwest (TX) 18 Quentin Gonzalez Pacific Ocean (OR) 19 Darvel Lossangoye Cal Lutheran 20 Oscar Roy Southwest (TX) 21 Connor Whittington Trinity (TX) 22 Stephen Hester Redlands 23 Ishan Kannan Caltech 24 Kush Patel Pomona Pitzer 25 Wahag Pashayan George Fox ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Region West

Top 10 regional double rankings

April 28, 2023 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Bryce Kim Nils Plutat Redlands 2 Camden Camacho Wahag Pashayan George Fox 3 Mason Tran Quentin Gonzalez Pacific Ocean (OR) 4 Matthew Oconnor Seth Lipe Western 5 Adrian Munguia Joshua Bood treaty (TX) 6 Oscar Roy Ashton Ellis Southwest (TX) 7 Eric Liao Hao Nguyen Trinity (TX) 8 Matthew Robinson Christian settles CMS 9 Brice Bradshaw Nathan Schoendorf Hardin Simmons 10 Desmond OShea James Moore Hardin Simmons 11 Caleb Wilkins Mac Caldwell Chapman 12 Alessio Azzalini Rafael Candelas Ruiz Trinity (TX) 13 Bernard Clemente Share patel Southwest (TX) 14 Andreas Tjoa Lucas Chen UC Santa Cruz 15 Christian capital Wade McDermott Lewis & Clark (OR) – Advertisement –

