Ryan Reynolds reportedly preparing to bid for Canada’s ice hockey team – in deal worth more than $1 billion | Ents & Arts News





After taking Wrexham FC to new heights, it looks like Ryan Reynolds has another sporting venture on the horizon – this time in Canada. The Deadpool star took over the Welsh football club last year together with his business partner and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney. and promoted to the Football League after an absence of 15 years at the first time they asked. But now, according to the Ottawa Sun, Reynolds, along with other business moguls, has joined a group intent on buying the Ottawa Senators, a National Hockey League (NHL) franchise based in the city. The club’s former owner, Eugene Melnyk, died in March 2022, as his estate was about to be sold. If the Remington Group, which includes Reynolds, goes ahead, the goal is to make the hockey team the first team in the top division to be valued at more than $1 billion. The Ottawa Sun reported that if Reynolds’ bid is the winner, he would build a new stadium for the team in the center of the city, which would also include a new entertainment district, while redeveloping the site where the current stadium stands . The group has reportedly already met with officials to discuss the club’s ins and outs, with the paper adding that the actor is eager to negotiate a deal quickly. Other bidders include actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson and film producer Neko Sparks, who also reportedly joined a $950 million bid in the first round of bidding. If they were successful, the team would be the first team in the NHL owned by a black person. Both groups, among others, are expected to belong to the last group of bidders. Sky News has contacted Reynolds representatives for comment. Image:

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Hollywood star Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings with fans

The Welsh Football Museum gets a £5 million funding boost

Wrexham owners honored for ‘promoting Wales to the world’ “You have to… grow that community” A native of Vancouver, Reynolds would like to build on the success he has seen at Wrexham FC. Speaking to MSNBC, Sky’s US affiliate network, Reynolds said last week: “I wasn’t an expert on, I’ll call it football for our American audience, but I’ve adopted it as football and rightfully so. “You have to go hand in hand, community and club. “What I think we’ve done well with Wrexham FC is… We don’t have a big moat around us of publicists, lawyers and other staff. We’re quite accessible and accountable to both the community and the club. “If you want to grow the club, you have to be a tandem and be able to grow that community.” For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser





"Jersey, now!" – Reynolds interrupts press conference

Reynolds and McElhenney made the hearts of Wrexham fans beat faster in the week they suggested the club could sign the newly retired Gareth Bale – the talisman former captain of Wales. However, Bale said the prospect was unlikely.

