Anurag Thakur plays table tennis with Y20 delegates in Ladakh; WATCH





Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur played table tennis with Y20 delegates on the sidelines of the rally in Ladakh. In the music video, Anurag Thakur can be seen showing off his skills as a table tennis player, also playing a hard shot against his opponent once. Youth20 is one of the official G20 Engagement Groups. The Youth20 is being organized pan-India to consult the youth of the G20 countries on ideas for a better future and to develop an agenda for action. The platform will provide an opportunity for young people to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities. #WATCH Leh, Ladakh: Union Minister Anurag Thakur played table tennis with Y20 deputies at Yuwa Samwad in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/IHRKn4kNI4 ANNI (@ANI) April 28, 2023 Anurag Thakur attacks Y20 Summit detractors Anurag Thakur took a veiled joke on Pakistan and stated that the successful conclusion of the Y20 summit would have been cause for jealousy for some. Some people must have felt pain when I said Y20 Pre-Summit was successful. To those who tried to create fear and confusion and make statements before Y20 Pre-Summit in Leh, I would like to say that Y20 Pre-Summit was also held in Leh and was a very successful event,” he said. Leh | Some people must have felt pain when I said Y20 Pre-Summit was successful. For those who tried to spread fear and confusion and make statements before Y20 Pre-Summit in Leh, I would like to say that Y20 Pre-Summit was also held in Leh and was a very successful event: pic.twitter.com/wEaiAWEEjn ANNI (@ANI) April 28, 2023 The Indian-hosted Y20 summit in Ladakh was attended by delegates from 20 countries. Discussions were broadly held on five themes including – Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation, & 21st Century Skills, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War

Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health, Welfare and Sport: Agenda for Youth. As part of the Youth20 Summit 2023, consultations on five themes will take place in the coming months, along with various discussions at schools, colleges, universities, city local authorities and professional associations in several states in the run-up to the latest Youth20 Summit. The focus of the activities will be on developing young people’s shared vision of good governance and democracy and on using technology to improve skills across the board.

