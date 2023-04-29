No layoff for aspiring cricketer





A representative cricketer said a drunk driving conviction would destroy his dreams of playing for the Black Caps, but it wasn’t enough to convince a judge. Oliver Jack White, 21, son of David White, CEO of New Zealand Cricket, appeared this week in Dunedin District Court, where his Auckland lawyer, Brandyn Gloyn, argued that the young player’s career depended on the outcome of his application for dismissal without conviction. He said the defendant had recently competed abroad and was “on the verge” of getting a domestic contract before pushing for the national team. “Obviously this is a huge lesson he’s learned given the dire consequences that could follow,” Gloyn said. White, who opened the batting for New Zealand at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, was supported in court by Otago Cricket general manager of performance Steve Martin and New Zealand Cricket Players Association personal development manager Greg Dawson. There were also affidavits from senior officials emphasizing the detrimental effects of a conviction on the defendant. But judge Michael Turner said the material was “very broad and was not specific… generally not materially helpful.” It was clear, he said, that a drunk driving conviction was not an absolute hindrance for White after his career as a professional athlete. “Mr. White is in fact trying to gain an advantage over his rivals by being able to hide a conviction,” the judge said. The defendant, who studies sports science at the University of Dunedin, stopped at a police checkpoint at 12:30 p.m. on July 30 last year. He said he had been drinking with friends the night before, but slept and had breakfast the next morning before getting behind the wheel. White gave a breath alcohol reading of 462 mcg, nearly twice the legal limit. “He thought he could drive just fine after a few drinks after a night out,” Mr Gloyn said. “He accepts that he needs to be more vigilant in making decisions like he did.” The application for dismissal was based on the potential impact on White’s cricketing career (or non-sporting employment) and the effect on his ability to travel abroad. Had the defendant been able to show that a criminal record would bar him from future representative awards, a discharge would have been granted, Judge Turner said. But there was no evidence of that in court. The judge rejected the request and fined White $500, along with $130 court costs. He was banned from driving for six months Playing for the North East Valley club in Dunedin’s premier league, White was the team’s leading wicket taker this season with 22 wickets at an average of 13.45. He also scored 389 runs at an average of 64.83. White made four appearances for Otago A this season. [email protected]

