Sports
USC, UCLA ready for last ride
Whether the Pac-12 Conference is as sane as ever, in the midst of its death throes, or most likely somewhere in between, one thing is undeniable. The upcoming 2023 football season will be the last year to see the league as it is currently configured.
UCLA and Southern California will head to the Big Ten next summer. More schools could follow if the league doesn’t get its television contract in order. Like it or not, the conference’s best chance of ending the playoff drought probably lies with one of the schools that has a foot out.
Here’s how we rank the programs, with the top question each will face with Spring Exercises completed.
1. Southern California
Yeah, about that defense?
The school spring game summary will officially tell you that the defense won. This is mainly because Caleb Williams led the first-team offense in just one series, taking exactly three plays to go 75 yards to the end zone. The defense did get some takeaways, but that wasn’t what it was about last year. The problem was getting cut to the ground nearly five feet per attempt and allowing a one-third down conversion rate of just a shade under 43%. We won’t really know if things have improved until we see real gaming action. We do know that Alex Grinch, the Lincoln Rileys handpicked D.C. who joined him from Oklahoma, is well aware that his side of the ball needs to show progress this year with a goal of reaching the College Football Playoff, probably determined by how Grinch’s group performs.
2.Washington
Will there be more actions from the cornerbacks?
Pass coverage was a problem area against the Pac-12’s top offenses. Elijah Jackson was beaten up for much of the season and freshman classmate Jaivion Green was sometimes thrown to the lions. Those two both made significant progress in the spring, and they were joined by experienced newcomers Jabbar Muhammad and Thaddeus Dixon. Any improvement on the coverage team could help the Huskies take the next step and play for the conference title as the offense should be in great shape with Michael Penix Jr. ahead.
3.Utah
Who will replace Dalton Kincaid?
It’s easy to forget, but the Utes jack-of-all-trades should have been part of a pack last year. But when Brant Kuithe went down with a knee injury, all Kincaid did was put together an All-America-type season. Kuithe, meanwhile, decided to return for a sixth season with the Utes. He wasn’t ready for spring practice, but should be back for fall, and he’ll be a welcome presence for returning quarterback Cam Rising.
4.Oregon
Will Jordan Burch be the Ducks’ next big rush ending?
The former South Carolina Gamecock arrives in Eugene with a lot of potential. While the former five-star recruit took some time to develop, he is coming off his best season in which he recorded 3 sacks and 7.5 total tackles for loss. Hell has plenty of opportunities to make his presence known against the high-octane attacks he’ll see in the Pac-12.
5.UCLA
What will the defense look like under the new coordinator DAnton Lynn?
Of course, there will also be many changes in key positions in Chip Kelly’s offense, most notably the departure of longtime starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. But any improvement in defense can mean the difference between winning and losing in the top-scoring league. Lynn brings nine years of NFL coaching experience to the Bruins job, most recently with the Baltimore Ravens, so it will be interesting to see how his philosophy translates to the college game. The secondary is the first order of business after UCLA finished 116th in passing defense.
6. State of Oregon
Will DJUiagalelei thrive in Corvallis?
The former Clemson signal caller is not guaranteed the starting job in the fall as he will continue to compete with incumbent Ben Gulbranson and dynamic freshman Aidan Chiles. But his presence and coach Jonathan Smith’s proven ability to maximize talent make the Beavers an intriguing team to watch in 2023.
7. Washington State
Do the Cougars have the best wideouts in the Pac-12?
There is certainly a lot of competition for that title in the league, but returning quarterback Cam Ward must like his collection of goals coming out of the spring. A pair of newcomers, DTSheffield of the junior college ranks and Fresno State transfer Josh Kelly, made the biggest impact during the final scrimmage, and returning sophomore Tsion Nunnally and veteran running back Nakia Watson were also able to contribute to the airstrike.
8.Arizona
Can the Wildcats get to a bowl?
There was tangible progress in year two under Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch, who has quietly rebuilt the program after bottoming out with no wins in 2020 and just one in Fisch’s first season. With only one notch left in the win column in year three, Arizona will be back in the postseason lineup. Having Jayden de Laura back at center for a second straight season will help, and now the staff must hope that the input of defensive talent through the portal will result in more stops.
9. California
Will the Golden Bears finally find a way to score more points?
Cal only managed 23.9 points per game last season, second only to Stanford from the bottom of the Pac-12. It is to be hoped that Sam Jackson V, a dual-threat QB who has come over from TCU, will provide some spark. If not, the defense will again be stressed to bear the brunt if this team wants to compete for a bowl berth.
10. State of Arizona
Can new coach Kenny Dillingham tap into Sun Devils’ potential?
Despite numerous built-in benefits, such as top-notch facilities and proximity to a major NFL market, Arizona State still seems to be failing to gain traction. Dillingham hopes to change that and concludes his remarks after the spring with a call for local fans to stand behind the Sun Devils. Predictably there will be a lot of roster turnover with a new staff taking over, but a number of players who initially entered their names into the portal opted to stay in Tempe. There’s a mystery at the quarterback that won’t be solved until the fall.
11. Stanford
What is a realistic goal for freshman coach Troy Taylor?
Cardinal fans may have to be patient, as the new main man tries to retool a proud program that’s been a bit stagnant lately. The offense, not exactly a strength last year (see above), will be led by an inexperienced quarterback, regardless of who wins the lane. Still, it’s a team capable of throwing a few surprises even in bad years, just ask Notre Dame.
12. Colorado
How much different will the Buffs roster look when fall camp opens?
There is no doubt that the arrival of Deion Sanders in Boulder has generated more interest in the Buffalos’ program than any other team that finished in last place in the conference. But it’s impossible to make any predictions about what the product in the field might look like until the massive summer roster turnover is completed. About all we know for sure is that Shedeur Sanders, who came to Colorado from Jackson State with his father, will be the starting quarterback and joins him from the Tigers is announced as recruit Travis Hunter. But with so much turmoil in a team that won one game last year, it’s hard to sort out where this year’s wins are coming from.
