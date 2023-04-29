3 Reasons Why a Hurricanes vs. Oilers Cup is the best for hockey





There are many storylines to follow with the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The terrible ministry and seeing if the Presidents Trophy curse will apply to the Boston Bruins are two of the more interesting ones. As a resident of Edmonton, I personally would love to see the Edmonton Oilers take on the Carolina Hurricanes for the Stanley Cup. Ryan Smyth of the Edmonton Oilers skates after the puck as Rod BrindAmour of the Carolina Hurricanes falls on an Oilers player during Game 2 of the 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Finals (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) We’re 17 years away from that 2006 series, and it’s time for a rematch. I’d love to see both Jesse Puljujarvi and Warren Foegele fight their old squads. I also can’t think of anything more exciting than the top two players in the league going up against the Hurricanes. We need the hockey gods to band together and make this happen. Jesse Puljujarvi vs Warren Foegele There’s something special about a player beating his old team. Two players traded in the last two years would face their former side. Puljujarvi was a fan favourite during his Oilers tenure. Fans loved his cheerful demeanor coupled with his infectious enthusiasm whenever he scored a goal. They didn’t want him to be traded off, so they would like to see him in a historic game like this. Related: Edmonton Oilers 2006 Stanley Cup Run A Look Back Latest news and highlights Foegele was acquired as a depth option for the Oilers. He was a major contributor to the 2019 Playoff run for the Hurricanes. With four goals in their first round against the Washington Capitals, Foegele stepped up to help the Hurricanes reach the next round. For Puljujarvi and Foegele it would be an incredible series. Each player lines up against their former team and wants to compete against their old teammates. Hurricanes overcome injuries as McDavid reaches finals The Hurricanes have an important affiliation with both the Oilers and the Stanley Cup Finals. Head coach Rod BrindAmour played for the Hurricanes in 2006 who won the Cup that year. The satisfaction he would get from beating the Oilers as a coach again is probably a great motivator. Nevertheless, reaching the Stanley Cup final alone would be a great achievement considering the injuries of two of their star players. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers) I can’t think of anything better than the best player in the NHL finally reaching the Stanley Cup Finals. Connor McDavid could prove to the haters once and for all that he not only gets points, he also wins championships. Gary Bettman believes McDavid is this generations poster child. It would be satisfying to see the best player in hockey get a chance to win the coveted trophy. And if the Oilers manage to win the game, he would cement his legacy as one of the greatest players ever. 2006 Stanley Cup Final, 17 years later As exciting as it would be to watch McDavid fly across the ice in the Stanley Cup Final, the real icing on the cake would be the opponents. In 2006, the Oilers went on a Cinderella story-style run. They squeaked into the playoffs as the eighth seed and fought their way to meet the Hurricanes in the Finals. The BrindAmour-led Hurricanes finished second in the Eastern Conference. Discover everything about hockey with THWs Hockeypedia Pages. Hurricanes fans may not be thrilled to see their team take on McDavid’s generational talent. But that challenge would lead to entertaining hockey. Oilers fans are eager for revenge. With McDavid and Draisaitl, they might just get it.

