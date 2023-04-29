Jos Buttler to Temba Bavuma: Top 5 Highest Paid Cricket Captains | cricket.a

Jos Buttler with the ICC T20 WC 2022 [Source: Twitter]

Cricket, one of the fastest growing sports in the world, is slowly making its appearance with the introduction of the T20 format. Recognized as an international sport in 1909, unlike several other sports, cricket relies heavily on the captain in charge of the players as they take the field.

A lot rests on the shoulders of a captain who can change the momentum of the game with his wits and street smarts, as we’ve seen across all formats of the game on several occasions.

Modern captains face the pressure on and off the pitch in Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20Is, which have started the trend of split captaincy for nations, to ease the burden on one person.

The high-profile job requires boards to open their bank accounts and compensate captains for their time and effort. Let’s take a look at who are the highest paid captains in world cricket right now.

Jos Buttler – INR 9.1 crore

Jos Buttler from England (Twitter)

Unexpected, England As Butler holds the top position with a hefty salary of INR 9.1 crore (900,000) per annum which is more than what the Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) offers the national captain of India despite being the richest board.

Buttler, apart from being an explosive hitter, has proven his credentials as a leader by winning the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup and will be keen to defend the ICC World Cup in India later this year.

Ben Stokes – INR 9.1 crore

Ben Stokes led England in beating Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan [Source: Twitter]

The person responsible for England’s resurgence in Tests is their captain Ben Stokes. Stokes, a two-size player who took over for the ECB in tough times and has since propelled the team to unprecedented levels in red-ball cricket, earns as much as Buttler; INR 9.1 crore (900,000) per annum.

Under Stokes, England have won 10 of their 12 Tests, including a series win in Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma – INR 7 crore

Rohit Sharma led India to reach the semifinals of ICC T20 WC 2022 [Source: Twitter]

India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma comes third on the list with a salary of INR 7 crore which a class A+ cricketer gets from BCCI. Sharma will be happy to emulate MS Dhoni’s success at the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, which will be held in India.

Sharma won the much-hyped Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 and will look to hand India their first WTC Final mace when they take on Australia in June.

Pat Cummins – INR 5.1 crore

Pat Cummins has led Australia since 2022 [Source: Twitter]

Pat Cummins took over from Tim Paine and brought a new approach to the Australian side. After a dismal WTC 2019-21 cycle, Australia reached the final of the 2021-23 WTC, having won the series against Pakistan, South Africa and England in the previous two years.

Cummins, who leads Australia in Tests and ODIs, earns an annual salary of INR 5.1 crore ($951,000 AU), next assignment is the WTC final against India, before the all-important The Ashes 2023.

Temba Bavuma – INR 3.7 crore

Temba Bavuma took over as Test captaincy from Dean Elgar in December 2022 [Source: Twitter]

A change of coach saw South Africa hand over the Test captaincy rule to the ODI skipper Temba They agreed from Dean Elgar in December 2022. Bavuma didn’t have the best start and was thrashed by Australia Down Under.

Bavuma was awarded the central contract by Cricket South Africa for 2022-23, earning INR 3.7 crore per annum (ZAR 840,000).

Interesting, former test skipper of England Joe Carrot earned INR 8.9 crore (870,000) from ECB central contract while being one of the richest cricketers in the world, Virat Kohli earned INR 7 crore as a BCCI class A+ player during his stint as captain of India.