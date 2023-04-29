A 2023 NFL draft tracker for college football fans





The second round of the 2023 NFL draft has ended. There were six trades in the third round and a total of 15 trades on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the highest ever. The 2023 NFL draft continues with rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 29 starting at noon ET. These are the third round selections: 64. Chicago Bears – DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

65. Philadelphia Eagles – OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

66.Philadelphia Eagles-Sydney Brown, Illinois

67. Denver Broncos – LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

68. Detroit Lions – QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

69. Houston Texans – WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston

70. Las Vegas Raiders – DT Bryon Young, Alabama

71. New Orleans Saints – RB Kendre Miller, TCU

72. Arizona Cardinals – CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

73. New York Giants – WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

74. Cleveland Browns-WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

75. Atlanta Falcons – Edge Zach Harrison, Ohio State

76. New England Patriots – LB/S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

77. Los Angeles Rams – DE Byron Young, Tennessee

78. Green Bay Packers TE Tucker Kraft, State of South Dakota

79. Indianapolis Colts – WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

80. Carolina Panthers – Edge DJ Johnson, Oregon

81.Tennessee Titans – RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

83. Denver Broncos – CB Riley Moss, Iowa

84. Miami Dolphins – RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

85. Los Angeles Chargers – LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

86. Baltimore Ravens – LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

87. Minnesota Vikings – S Moon Brown, Penn State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars – RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

89. Los Angeles Rams – DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

90. Dallas Cowboys – LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

91. Buffalo Bills – LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

92. Kansas City Leaders – OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

93. Pittsburgh Steelers – TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

94. Arizona Cardinals – WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

95. Cincinnati Bengals – S Jordan Battle, Alabama

96. Detroit Lions – DT Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

97. Washington Commanders – C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

98. Cleveland Browns – DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

99. San Francisco 49ers – K Jake Moody, Michigan

100. Las Vegas Raiders-WR Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

101. San Francisco 49ers – TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

102. Minnesota Vikings – CB Mekhi Blackmon, Southern California Dropout third round Here are some key points from the third round of the NFL draft: Hedon Hooker is the highest-selected Tennessee quarterback since Peyton Manning’s selection in 1998.

is the highest-selected Tennessee quarterback since Peyton Manning’s selection in 1998. Drew Sanders led all FBS linebackers in 2022 with 11 sacks.

led all FBS linebackers in 2022 with 11 sacks. Tank Dell led the FBS in receiving recruits in 2022.

led the FBS in receiving recruits in 2022. Jalin Hyatt won the 2022 Biletnikoff Award as the country’s best wideout.

won the 2022 Biletnikoff Award as the country’s best wideout. Marta card was the second FCS player to be selected in the draft.

was the second FCS player to be selected in the draft. Tucker Kraft was the third FCS player to be selected in the draft. He won the 2023 South Dakota FCS title Number of selected players Secondary school 8 Alabama 5 Tennessee 4 Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State 3 Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Southern California, TCU 2 Arkansas, Maroon, Clemson, Kansas State, Notre Dame,

Oregon, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas, Tulane, Wisconsin 1 Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Houston,

Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami,

the state of Michigan, Minnesota, the state of Mississippi, North Carolina,

North Dakota State, Northwest, Ole Miss, Oregon State,

Pittsburgh, Sacramento State, SMU, South Dakota State,

Stanford, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, Utah, Wake Forest,

Washington State, Western Kentucky Number of selected players Conference 31 SEC 25 Big Ten 13 Big 12 12 ACC 10 Pac-12 5 AAC 2 Independent (Notre Dame), MVFC 1 Big Sky, C-US In the first three rounds, 18 transfers were selected: First round

Second round

Third round OT Tyler Stone, Alabama L. B. Drew Sanders, Arkansas W. R. Tank Dell, Houston D. T. Bryon Young, Alabama THE YaYa Diaby, Louisville S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State D. T. Kobie Turner, Wake Forest O. T. Wanya Morris, Oklahoma DT Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky DT Siaki Ika, Baylor CB Mekhi Blackmon, Southern California

The following season-ending AP top-25 teams had zero players selected: No. 8 Washington

No. 11 state of Florida

No. 19 Troy

No. 24 State of Fresno

