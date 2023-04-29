Alexander Zverev sprints through finish in Madrid Marathon | ATP tour





Alexander Zverev completed a stunning turnaround at the Mutua Madrid Open late Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning to continue his history of success at the ATP Masters 1000. The thirteenth-seeded German retired late in a 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-0 win against home favorite Roberto Carballes Baena, winning eight games in a row to survive a rigorous opening test. Spain’s Carballes Baena led 4-3, 30/0 in the second set, but lost 10 of the last 11 games as Zverev found a new level late. “[It was a] very important game for me, especially after the three-set battle this year,” said the German after leaving the field. “I think it was one or two points that decided the game and I’m obviously very happy with how it went.” Zverev, who took a medical time out midway through the opening set for treatment on his left leg, has dropped seven places this week to No. 23 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings after losing the points he earned from reaching the final in Madrid last year. Champion at the event in 2018 and 2021, he has reached the quarter-finals or better in each of his previous five appearances in the Spanish capital. He then takes on French qualifier Hugo Grenier, a 7-6(5), 7-6(7) winner against Sebastian Korda earlier on Friday. The winner of that match will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16. “I’m just looking forward to being back, playing games like this, playing in the bigger stadiums,” Zverev added. “Especially here, I’ve said it before, this is my absolute favorite job in the whole world. We’ll see how it goes.” Carballes Baena claimed the opening set against Zverev despite failing to convert seven break opportunities. He harassed Zverev with depth and breadth, and moved within two games of victory as a majestic, tagged winner off his opponent’s head netted the game’s first break. But Zverev disrupted the pattern of the match up to that point to turn things around in the nick of time. Finding more footing on his backhand wing and attacking the net with repeated success, the German turned the game upside down to run away with the win. With nearly three hours left after the second set, the matchup looked destined to break the record for the longest best-of-three-set match in 2023. But Zverev raced through the final set to finish the match in three hours, 25 minutes – that time he came behind three hours, 31 minutes played in Hubert Hurkacz’s second-round victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis in Miami’s second-round match.

