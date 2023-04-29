Houghton taps Stipech to continue hockey tradition | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – When the 2023-24 high school hockey season begins, the man behind the bench will be a familiar face, but also one with a rich tradition to follow. At this point, Micah Stipech can only hope that he will be able to live up to the standards set by former coaches Don “Glove” Miller and Corey Markham.

“When I think about taking over the program, there is just such a huge responsibility for Corey and Don Miller and all the alumni who have come before you,” Stipech said. “You feel how important it is to continue to maintain the program’s standards and keep them moving in the right direction.”

Like Markham before him, Stipech played for Miller while in high school. When he returned to the Gremlins as a coach, Stipech was an assistant under Markham.

“I think being part of the program with both coaches helps,” Stipech said. “What matters most to me is to continue the culture and identity built by them. I think if I hadn’t been part of that as a player and as a coach, it would have been more difficult.”

For Stipech, the support of the school board means a lot to him. He was approved for the head coaching position within days of the announcement of Markham’s retirement.

“It went so fast,” Stipech said. “Corey said that at our banquet, when he made it official, which was on a Wednesday night, and then on Monday, five days later, when they had the board meeting and they made it official that I was going to be the head coach. So it’s not really yet settled.”

Of course, with everything in high school, there’s never really any free time. As the spring sports season is just getting underway, Stipech is already working on how things will shape up for next season, including its coaching staff, which will see the return of familiar faces in Jeff Finger and Brent Peterson.

“It’s only just this week that I’m starting to talk to work on a schedule and talk to our assistant coaches who are coming back. Jeff Finger and Brent Peterson are coming back.”

Stipech is very happy that both Finger and Peterson will continue to be a part of Gremlins hockey. Markham won’t be far away either, which Stipech says is a good thing.

“When you have something good, you want to disturb it as little as possible, right?” Stipech asked. “So look at the state of Minnesota, for example. A head coach leaves, but then you have a number of other coaches, key coaches like Todd Knott and players who leave. So Corey is no longer the head coach, but he is there. He’s still working with the kids in the weight room, and he’ll be there.

“Having those other coaches, just the stability and consistency of that, I think is huge. For me as a support network that is very important. Over the last few years we’ve just had the best group of coaches I’ve ever worked with in hockey, and it will mean a lot to still have those guys around.”

With the help of Finger and Peterson, who have both played professional hockey, Stipech, who has spent a significant amount of time as a junior and college scout, is confident that his staff can help players improve their game if they want to. proceed to the next level.

“Scouting helped me, but other than that Jeff and Brent have done themselves well as players,” Stipech said. “Their understanding of what it takes is really valuable.”

Even with all that experience around him, and having spent as much time with Miller and Markham as he has, Stipech is excited to make his own mark on the Gremlins over time.

“The biggest challenge will be, I’ll have to do it in a different way because I’m different,” he said. “My personality is different from theirs, but Corey has been through that too. So we have to keep the same identity and culture, but I will have to find ways to do that within my personality.”

When Markham was given the head coaching role, he had only completed one year as an assistant coach at the age of 25. Stipech will begin his new role at the same age Markham left, but with a wealth of other coaching experience, he plans to draw from as and when required.

“One thing I’ve had to be is an apprentice,” he said. “I have to keep learning, especially since I’m 49 and a new head coach in high school. I feel like once you stop learning, and you feel like you’ve learned enough, that’s the day you start to expire. You become a dinosaur. So those different experiences forced me to learn new things and put me in uncomfortable situations and new environments.

That ability to adapt quickly has become crucial in high school sports.

“That’s what happens every day when you coach kids, something unexpected always comes up,” Stipech said. “So that adaptability is hopefully something I can draw from.”

Stipech is the elementary school counselor in Houghton, which gives him some insight into how individual students face unique challenges on a daily basis. He feels that experience will help him deal with the challenges he will face as a high school coach.

“Especially in hockey I feel like (in)coaching, there is so much sports psychology in (in)hockey, more than in other sports. So that part helps, but I think one of the things that is a goal of mine to improve and get better at is communication and feedback. I think that’s just what this generation needs. The next generation here is super talented and has so many unique things going for them, but they really appreciate more communication and more feedback than we did (when we were growing up).

“I see that happening with these young successful coaches like Blake (Hietala) down the Eagle River, Michigan with (Brandon) Naurato, they are communicators. The children receive continuous feedback. Among other things, our employees will look at how we can increase the frequency and degree of communication.”

When the Gremlins take to the ice this fall, Stipech knows he’s going to have challenges ahead, especially when it comes to attack. The entire top line of the Gremlins from last season will play juniors and one of the top second line players will also be gone. Even if nothing else changes, that’s a lot for a freshman head coach to deal with.

“We’re losing a lot of firepower and scoring, and that’s going to be difficult,” he said. “Every year you feel that way at the beginning of the year, and you find a way, right? You find a way. So our strength of our team will look very different next year. Defense and goaltending is where we keep players coming back, and we’ll have to find a way to produce goals and attack. Personally, I like to have some sort of adversity earlier in the year. I’m okay with it. If we didn’t have (some of them), I should try to find (some of them).

“So if that’s the setback we’re dealing with, I’m fine with that. It gives children a chance to stand up and come forward. Someone always surprises you. When I look at the group next year, I wonder who will be that guy who will step up and become a leader.”

Stipech feels there are already leaders among the returning core.

“I really like this group, their character, the character of the kids coming back,” he said. “They may not be that high-end right now, in terms of talent, but I really like the character and leadership potential in the group that is coming back. So I feel great about those things, and those things that might matter more than talent. I wouldn’t trade this group coming back for anything.”

Under Markham, the Copper Country teams have played host to a number of top downstate squads, using the trip as a learning experience and an opportunity to play some high-quality games during the season. Stipech is pleased to keep that tradition alive in the future.

“Right now there’s a waiting list of teams that Corey has,” Stipech said. “Really, we need more games. We play so many home games. If anything, if there’s a way, we’d like to take another road trip in the future. I’ve talked to some places about that, but it won’t happen this year.

“They love coming here, the atmosphere, the history, and then what our teams are known for, our competitive level and how hard our kids work.”

This upcoming season, the Gremlins are adding Trenton to the mix, something everyone is excited about. However, Stipech knows that its teams must continue to prove they are worth the journey year after year.

“I feel like we need a competitive team every year,” he said. ‘We have to find a way.

“Every year I feel like hockey is the sport of the second try. It’s a worker’s game. There is no reason not to be competitive.”