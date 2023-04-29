Durban hosts ITTF World Tennis Championships









History will be made in KZN when Durban, South Africa’s “playground”, will host the final of the ITTF World TableTennisChampionship. According to the communications director of the Department of Sport and Recreation (DSR), Thabo Mofokeng, all preparations have been completed and we are eagerly awaiting the big day. On Friday, Mofokeng told The Witness that in addition to being excited about KZN hosting the international tablet industry event, tourism and the hospitality industry are expected to “bloom,” and the entire province and country are expected to benefit from the event. “So far everything looks good and the stage is ready for the event,” said Mofokeng. READ ALSO | Pietermaritzburg students shine at table tennis tournament Mofokeng also indicated that the department is organizing “construction” events in the province to raise awareness. He also indicated that local schools will compete in tabletnis on May 6 as part of the “awareness raising and building” events surrounding the World Table Tennis Championships. “We are aware that table tennis is not played or known by everyone, so organizing such events from the school level to the community level is likely to make the game popular and people will start teaching each other,” said Mofokeng. Meanwhile, the DSR also recently issued an official statement about the upcoming event. “With the countdown reaching 100 days for the final of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, the excitement is palpable. This event will be a landmark event in the history of table tennis as it will be the first time in over 80 years that the event has been held on African soil. “Players and fans can look forward to an experience like no other. The rich and vibrant culture of South Africa will add a new and exciting dimension to the tournament. Durban will be a sensory feast. In addition to the first-class table tennis action, players and fans will also get a taste of of the local culture, traditions and atmosphere. “The spirit of the event will undoubtedly shine through, making it truly unique. “The importance of the ITTF World Championship Final in Durban cannot be overemphasized as this is the first time the event has been held in Africa since 1939 when Egypt hosted it. “This event is not just about delivering world-class competition, it is also part of ITTF’s ongoing efforts to develop and distribute the game around the world. The South African Table Tennis Board shares this commitment to getting more people involved in the sport. As the event approaches, Durban is ready to welcome the world with open arms. READ ALSO | Andre Homan appointed CEO of Tennis SA “Whether you are a seasoned player or just a fan of the sport, this 100-day mark is the perfect time to start planning your trip to South Africa. Get ready and celebrate this historic moment for table tennis with us. “The final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships will take place from 20 to 28 May 2023. “It will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre, hosting both men’s and women’s singles, as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events. “For eight days, 128 singles and 64 doubles pairs will compete in a knockout competition with the aim of being crowned world champions in their respective categories,” the statement read.

