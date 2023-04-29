USC Baseball Drops 10-Inning Slugfest in Seattle, Falling 14-12 to Washington





Next game: at Washington 29-04-2023 | 2:05 PM Washington Live Stream-2 April 29 (Sat) / 2:05 p.m bee Washington SEATTLE, Wash. —The USC Trojans fell 14-12 in a 10-inning game against the Washington Huskies on Friday. Senior Garrett Clarke (2-3) came out of the bullpen for USC (25-15-1, 11-8) to take the loss. Senior Kyle sweeps was a bright spot for the Trojans, who also came out of the bullpen and threw 1.2 shutout innings, giving up no hits, with one walk and three strikeouts. At the plate, the Trojans were followed by seniors Johnny Olmstead , who went 4-for-4 on the day with a double, a home run, a walk and three runs batted in. freshman Ethan Hagen also turned in a remarkable performance, going 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI. freshman Luke DiPaolo also contributed for USC, scoring two hits in four trips to the plate and adding a home run and an RBI. HOW IT HAPPENED The Trojans trailed 3-0 in the fourth inning when they put their first runs on the board. Senior Connor Clift drove in two runs for USC with a single that scored junior Carson Wells and Olmstead. The Trojans trailed to 4-2 before their offense got back on the scoreboard and took the lead in the fifth inning. USC hit two home runs in the inning on its way to five runs to make it 7-4 in favor of the Trojans. Washington narrowed USC’s lead to 7-6 before the Trojans extended the lead to 8-6 in the sixth inning. The Trojans scored once on an RBI-single off the freshman bat Austin Overn . USC relinquished the lead in the sixth, but got back on the scoreboard in the seventh, trailing 9-8. The Trojans scored four runs in the inning, highlighted by a three-run triple by Hedges that made it 12-9 in favor of USC. The Trojans were unable to hold onto the lead, as Washington scored five runs in the remaining three innings to take the 14-12 victory. Coby Morales hit the walk-off homer in the 10th for Washington. GAME NOTES Olmstead set up a four-hit day for the Trojans.

USC got multiple extra-base hits from both Hedges and Olmstead.

Olmstead and Hedges each drove in three points for USC.

Every Trojans starter reached base safely in the loss.

Trojan pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in Washington.

USC’s highest scoring inning was its fifth in which it advanced five runs.

Five USC-hitters had multiple basehits in the ball game.

USC-batters collected a total of 16 basehits in the game.

USC was 5-for-13 (.385) with runners in scoring position.

Washington was led offensively by junior Coby Morales, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI. This story was created through content automation technology from Write data.

This story was created through content automation technology from Write data.

