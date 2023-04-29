Cricket Crisis





When the Indian Premier League kicked off in 2008 and the creme de la creme of global cricket descended on this country with curiosity and hope, no country, barring the hosts, seemed more enamored with the new act than England. Blighty also bubbled and said all the right things. The London hacks who toured the country, watching the games and noticing the changes they noticed, sought out their Indian colleagues and seemed shocked to learn that the merry-go-round’s financial warp was the most important thing about the show. The money in it was big, that was obvious, but where it came from, whether everything was fair and honest and whether we knew the identities of the supposed benefactors of the franchises with seemingly bottomless purses, were perhaps the unfathomable secrets of the story, woven much the same way crime fiction writers keep a few clues up their sleeve. That was usually when English writers felt like they were wasting the time wasted by the chatter. Nanoseconds later, the question was, don’t you see how cricket is revolutionizing? It rarely left you stunned. To say it was less about the game than just being sponged deepened the disappointment and cast a gloomy cloud on exchanges. The expected revolution naturally ushered in major and minor changes in the coming season, peaking for now, as The Times, London recently revealed, with IPL franchises trying to win half a dozen top English cricketers off their boards to play in Twenty20 alone . tournaments throughout the year for an annual salary as high as Rs 50 crore each. Offers have been made, preliminary talks have been held, and the reveal may only be for assessing heads to rise above the parapet to gauge the general reaction: are there more bouquets than bricks? There seems to have been a silence. Scholarly theorizing about the evolution of games, complete with sermons about the rationale behind allowing free-market economic principles into sports in the new millennium, is now in suspended animation, with the high-ups at Lord’s trying to pull themselves up. pick up after taking the nasty spiritual roll. Those who kicked off the more-cash-formore-cricket juggernaut might never have imagined it would start working once the momentum gathered, but there it was: It became something akin to the monster Frankenstein brought about brought. As Twenty20 transforms from a peripheral presence, however enchanted, into a global feature film with the financial clout to take down cricket’s traditional arrangements, a wagging crisis lies ahead. And if it’s England today, how long would it take Australia, South Africa ~ the whole caboodle, possibly ~ to slip the ground beneath them too? India will, of course, be inalienably associated in history with the death blow that T20s could deal to Test cricket, unleashing forces it may ultimately be unable to control.

