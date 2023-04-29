



MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Middle Tennessee women’s tennis head coach We are Bailey Duvall will host the Nike Adult Tennis Camp and Nike Junior Tennis Camp at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro this summer. Upon arrival, all participants are evaluated by staff so that their own instructional needs can be addressed throughout the weekend. The Adult Summer Camp offers a weekend day camp and is aimed at players 18+ and of all skill levels. The adult tennis program combines technical instruction and drill from a top-notch coaching staff and match play. Camp dates: – June 2-4 Cost: – $250 Time: – Friday: 4:00 pm 7:30 pm

– Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (group dinner at 7:00 pm)

– Sunday: 8:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m Highlights include: – Instruction from Middle Tennessee Women’s Head Coach We are Bailey Duvall – 5:1 ratio between student and instructor; 6 hours of instruction

– Campers will receive a Nike Tennis Camp T-shirt To register and for more information for the Adult Tennis Camp:

Visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis/nike/adult-nike-tennis-camp-middle-tennessee-state The junior camp offers full-day and half-day options for players ages 11-18. All sessions are open to players of all skill levels, but the camp is aimed at players preparing for tournaments and competitions. No lunch is provided. Campers have the option to purchase lunch for the week for $40. Lunch includes several local options such as Subway, Jimmy Johns, and Chick-Fil-A. Camp dates: – July 10-13

– July 24-27 Cost: – Full Day: $495

– Half Day: $295 Time: – Full day: 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

– Half day: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Highlights include: – Instruction from Head Coach We are Bailey Duvall and its expert staff

– Half day and full day options available for players aged 11-18

– Each camper receives a Nike Tennis Camp T-shirt To register and for more information for the Junior Tennis Camp: Visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis/nike/nike-tennis-camp-middle-tennessee-state

