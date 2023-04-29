



New police records and statements from government officials have shed additional light on the situation surrounding Colorado Avalanche attacker Valeri Nichushkin. Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo said around 3:20 p.m., less than four hours before Game 3 of the series between the creak and the Avalanche, a distress call about a woman in distress was placed from the Four Seasons Hotel where Colorado was staying. The 28-year-old woman, who will not identify Mile High Hockey, told authorities she was from Russia and was born in Ukraine. The Denver Post and Seattle news outlets like MyNorthwest got a report from the Seattle police and according to this incident report the woman was drunk and said she should never have come to the United States and a man took her passport and he was a bad person. It does not say who he is, and there is no mention of Nichushkin’s whereabouts in this SPD report. The Post reported that Avalanche team members found the woman when they went to check on Nichushkin in his room. Avalanche team doctor Bradley Changstrom believed she was too drunk to leave the hotel safely in a taxi, so he called 911 around 3:20 p.m. Seattle Police Department Officer Joshua Knight arrived at 3:44 p.m. and met Changstrom. Officer Knight said the woman was severely disabled. The incident report states that the woman hit Changstrom and he refused to press charges. It also reports that Officer Knight met with Denver Police Department Lieutenant Todd Fuller, who was part of two units traveling with the team. Lieutenant Fuller said there were no further reports of criminal interactions [the woman] be heavily intoxicated and there were no family ties between Nichushkin and [the woman] of which he knew. The woman was detained for posing a danger to others due to her violent behavior and was transported to Virginia Mason Medical Center. Seattle Police Department spokesman Judinna Gulpan told reporters that there is no criminal investigation into the incident, and avalanche coach Jared Bednar has said on multiple occasions that Nichushkin’s absence is not a disciplinary action and is not related to any legal issues. Bednar reiterated that there is no timeline for his return, but the team is in contact with him. That’s all we know now. All of this information comes from both the incident report and spokespersons for the Seattle Fire Department and Police Department, and it doesn’t give us a clear picture of what happened. There’s been a lot of discussion this week about how appropriate it is to talk about these circumstances given their sensitive nature, and that reflex to protect one’s privacy in the face of uncertainty is admirable, but as people reporting and collecting the news, we can’t avoid this story. A key player in defense Stanley cup Champions abruptly left the team and city just hours before Game 3. Understanding why that happened is in the public interest, but trying to answer why it happened before we have all the details is inappropriate and irresponsible. This incident report has given us a partial overview of the situation surrounding Valeri Nichushkin, but it is far from conclusive. Whatever the next steps, we hope for the best for all parties involved.

