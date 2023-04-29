Table tennis juniors enjoy the opportunity to camp in China





table tennis Zimbabwean junior table tennis players will compete for a spot on the four-man team, which will head to China for training camp later this year, when the Zimbabwe Open kicks off this morning at Divaris Makaris School in Harare. The four juniors will be sent to China courtesy of the Chinese community who live in Zimbabwe and have played an important role in the development of the sport in the country. President Noah Ferenando of the Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union (ZTTU) made the revelation when he spoke of the importance of this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Open. “We are using it to prepare our team for the World Cup qualifiers which will take place in Botswana from June 29 and we will also use it to leverage the talent we have in the country so that we can have a squad of juniors who we send to China under the auspices of the Chinese community living in Zimbabwe,” he said. “We are sending four athletes to China, so we just want to see how they develop, but essentially these championships focus on juniors and seniors,” added Ferenando. The Zimbabwe Open, set to take place over two days, will see competition in various categories such as the Under-10, Under-12, Under-15 and Under21, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Open competitions. About 200 athletes are expected to compete in the Zimbabwe Open championship, which has also introduced a para division, while there is a foreign contingent from Zambia and Malawi. Zambian teen star Charles Sibanda, who won a bronze medal at the Africa Union Sports Council’s AUSC table tennis tournament last year and also waved the neighboring country’s flag at the World Table Tennis Contenders Championship in Durban in January, will take part. Last year’s men’s and women’s Open champions, Zimbabwe’s number one Vikram Singh, and Gamuchirai Shumba will defend their titles this time around. Other top local players to watch out for in the men’s draw include Tinotenda Fambira, Tatenda Mumvuma, Braete Mbizi, Aiden Mabaudi, Bran Chamboko and Lydale Chafurama. The women include Anesu Siringwani, Kuzivakwashe Chidhakwa, Ashley Dhlamini and Vongai Zhuwakim. Sponsors for the competition are Chakaz, Divaris Makaharis School, Nashenic Freight Services, Huatai Batteries, Old Mutual and Devine International Travel.

