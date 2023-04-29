Lions remain in top-4 at WCC Championships





BREMERTON, Washington. The LMU men’s golf team is tied for fourth place after the first two rounds of the 2023 West Coast Conference Championships. The Lions shot 1-over as a team to tie with Santa Clara at 288-289577. Riley Lewis leads the team at 5-under thanks to three consecutive birdies on nine through 11. Lewis also finished his round with birdies on two of the last three holes to finish 70-69139 through 36 holes. Both Caden McMackin And Trevor Algya are in the top-20 of the field after Friday’s round. McMackin is tied for 16eon 73-71144 after an eagle on 18 and Algya tied for 19eat 74-72146 after opening his round with three birdies through the first six holes. Scoring for the team is Cad Anderson at 71-78149. Tony Hendriks close out the LMU five with his 74-77151. The third and final round starts on Saturday at 7:30 am with the tee off of the first three teams. The Lions follow with the next wave starting at 8:20 a.m. and then following each other every 10 minutes. Live scoring will continue to be available on GolfStat.com. Donate today: Fans interested in contributing to the Lions Athletic Fund can do so byclick here. Your gift will contribute to a transformative athletic, academic and cultural student-athlete experience for every LMU student-athlete. We appreciate your continued support of LMU Athletics. Follow along with the action: Visit LMULions.com for full coverage of Loyola Marymount University athletics, including the women’s tennis team. We encourage you to follow all promotions on social media as well. Follow us by following usTwitterlike usFacebookand follow usInstagram.

