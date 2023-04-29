Sports
County cricket: Middlesex v Kent, Warwickshire v Surrey, and more live | County Championship
I take that back, it is raining at Edgbaston.
Good morning! Its a day heavy with the lime green of spring, as we start day three of this final April round of games. We had action everywhere, at least in part, yesterday: with Derbyshire nearly down and out, and things rattling towards a conclusion at Lords. More sedate progress at Bristol, where the weather put a dampener on things; Glamorgan are fighting to avoid the follow on at Grace Road and Surrey are slowly pulling away from Warwickshire at Edgbaston. Lots to watch and listen to, but first coffee.
Division One
Lords: Middlesex 229v Kent 186 and 40-2
Edgbaston: Warwicks 150 v Surrey 211-8
Division Two
Chester-le-Street: Durham 452-9 v Derbyshire 165 and 92-5
Bristol: Gloucestershire v Sussex 302-4
Grace Road: Leicestershire 407 v Glamorgan 164-5
Woke up. Padded up, twice. Faced seven balls. Got a pair. Such was poor Billy Godlemans day, as Derbyshire drove at speed towards certain defeat against Durham after being bowled out for 165 in 34.3 overs then, following on, had lost four wickets with 70 on the board. Matthew Potts and Ben Raine cantered to three wickets each in the first innings, Brydon Carse grabbed two to go with a maiden first-class century. It was only a 10th-wicket partnership of 68 between Luis Reece (56) and Sam Conners that hauled Derby into three figures. That came to an end when Matt Parkinson, on loan from Lancashire, had Conners stumped going for a dirty swipe.
“,”elementId”:”ef2bd180-f38a-4096-ac5f-cbf50d30c907″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Marnus Labuschagne collected his first Glamorgan fifty of the year at Grace Road. It was twitchy at times but contained some delicious drives, as he and Eddie Byrom guided Glamorgan away from losing David Lloyd to the second ball of the innings. Earlier, Leicestershire had passed 400, with both 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, and Peter Handscomb, falling in the 90s. Ahmed cover drove the first ball of the day for four, he and Handscomb made an endearing couple chewing the cud between overs in matching green helmets, one rangy like a leek, one cuddly like a peach. Timm van der Gugten snatched six wickets.
“,”elementId”:”01d19712-e05a-4d56-b907-ae39ae464467″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
They finally got on the pitch after lunch at Bristol, after a first-day washout. It was slow-going, Tom Alsop made 67 for Sussex, putting on 100 with Chesteshwar Pujara, who was composing a slow symphony.
“,”elementId”:”c977e791-0aa1-4b56-aa2f-3079d83b8e0d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
In Division One, Tim Murtagh deadheaded Kents second dig by dismissing Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond with the first two balls of the innings. Ryan Higgins had earlier helped Middlesex to a first-innings lead of 43. There were four wickets for Wes Agar. And Surrey built a first-innings lead against Warwickshire.
Key events
A reminder of the fantastic Googly Fund that they still have some money available to help social cricket or new groups that want to give the game a try. Spread the word and get in touch if you’re looking for help.
I think we can now safely say that Ben Compton is no wonder of one season. With a 71 average in 2023, he now supports Kent’s at bat again. He and Jack Leaning pulled Kent away from the disaster that was the double Murtagh at the start of the innings, currently 51-2.
One hundred for Cheteshwar Pujara!
Sussex’s run-eating captain moves smoothly to three digits. A quiet but vital effort: 191 balls, 13 fours and a six, and his seventh hundred for Sussex in just his 12th game! Not a bad signing abroad. Sussex 309-4 (England U-19 James Coles stumped Bracey at Zafar, for 74)
The spotlight is on oneThe Riverside and Brydon Carse, he of three wickets and a century, has the ball. Will Derbyshire make lunch?
Covers on in Birmingham.
I take that back, it’s raining in Edgbaston.
i think we start on time around the grounds.
A quiet Saturday? Barney wakes you up. Test cricket has enriched and ennobled the current generation of English players. And it’s pretty close to the tipping point. Death may very well loom outside the lines, but this thing is cut. It doesn’t have to be surrender either.
On the departure of Andrew Strauss and the fate of the Hundred:
|
