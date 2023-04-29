County cricket: Middlesex v Kent, Warwickshire v Surrey, and more live | County Championship

“,”elementId”:”8401d070-4499-424c-b6d0-62fc8a40d6f3″}],,attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1682762794000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”06.06EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1682763126000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “06.12EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1682763127000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.12EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.12″,”title”:”Hundred for Cheteshwar Pujara!”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat Apr 29, 2023 06:28 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published Sat Apr 29, 2023 05:22 EDT”},{“id”:”644cea318f08e1eb821c8ed8″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

I take that back, it is raining at Edgbaston.

Covers in Birmingham.

Good morning! Its a day heavy with the lime green of spring, as we start day three of this final April round of games. We had action everywhere, at least in part, yesterday: with Derbyshire nearly down and out, and things rattling towards a conclusion at Lords. More sedate progress at Bristol, where the weather put a dampener on things; Glamorgan are fighting to avoid the follow on at Grace Road and Surrey are slowly pulling away from Warwickshire at Edgbaston. Lots to watch and listen to, but first coffee.

Preamble

Good morning! Its a day heavy with the lime green of spring, as we start day three of this final April round of games. We had action everywhere, at least in part, yesterday: with Derbyshire nearly down and out, and things rattling towards a conclusion at Lords. More sedate progress at Bristol, where the weather put a dampener on things; Glamorgan are fighting to avoid the follow on at Grace Road and Surrey are slowly pulling away from Warwickshire at Edgbaston. Lots to watch and listen to, but first coffee.

Division One

“,”elementId”:”93349e79-f6ca-4871-b72e-8fb85cef15a6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Lords: Middlesex 229v Kent 186 and 40-2

“,”elementId”:”a13d9975-7999-46e9-a5ba-e4578246ef43″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Edgbaston: Warwicks 150 v Surrey 211-8

“,”elementId”:”cf0779f4-d43c-487a-945e-6a5d7a38598e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Division Two

“,”elementId”:”207e2adc-2fba-4e1f-a24c-adfdd038e296″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Chester-le-Street: Durham 452-9 v Derbyshire 165 and 92-5

“,”elementId”:”9af8d517-b98d-47fe-a093-e30f31941fa9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bristol: Gloucestershire v Sussex 302-4

“,”elementId”:”43a9bf93-b058-419d-950d-192822070954″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Grace Road: Leicestershire 407 v Glamorgan 164-5

Scores on the doors

Division One

Lords: Middlesex 229v Kent 186 and 40-2

Edgbaston: Warwicks 150 v Surrey 211-8

Division Two

Chester-le-Street: Durham 452-9 v Derbyshire 165 and 92-5

Bristol: Gloucestershire v Sussex 302-4

Grace Road: Leicestershire 407 v Glamorgan 164-5

Woke up. Padded up, twice. Faced seven balls. Got a pair. Such was poor Billy Godlemans day, as Derbyshire drove at speed towards certain defeat against Durham after being bowled out for 165 in 34.3 overs then, following on, had lost four wickets with 70 on the board. Matthew Potts and Ben Raine cantered to three wickets each in the first innings, Brydon Carse grabbed two to go with a maiden first-class century. It was only a 10th-wicket partnership of 68 between Luis Reece (56) and Sam Conners that hauled Derby into three figures. That came to an end when Matt Parkinson, on loan from Lancashire, had Conners stumped going for a dirty swipe.

“,”elementId”:”ef2bd180-f38a-4096-ac5f-cbf50d30c907″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Marnus Labuschagne collected his first Glamorgan fifty of the year at Grace Road. It was twitchy at times but contained some delicious drives, as he and Eddie Byrom guided Glamorgan away from losing David Lloyd to the second ball of the innings. Earlier, Leicestershire had passed 400, with both 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, and Peter Handscomb, falling in the 90s. Ahmed cover drove the first ball of the day for four, he and Handscomb made an endearing couple chewing the cud between overs in matching green helmets, one rangy like a leek, one cuddly like a peach. Timm van der Gugten snatched six wickets.

“,”elementId”:”01d19712-e05a-4d56-b907-ae39ae464467″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

They finally got on the pitch after lunch at Bristol, after a first-day washout. It was slow-going, Tom Alsop made 67 for Sussex, putting on 100 with Chesteshwar Pujara, who was composing a slow symphony.

“,”elementId”:”c977e791-0aa1-4b56-aa2f-3079d83b8e0d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In Division One, Tim Murtagh deadheaded Kents second dig by dismissing Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond with the first two balls of the innings. Ryan Higgins had earlier helped Middlesex to a first-innings lead of 43. There were four wickets for Wes Agar. And Surrey built a first-innings lead against Warwickshire.

“,”elementId”:”7724e74f-e9f2-4439-8286-701e1a99f714″}],,attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1682760121000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.22EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1682760118000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “05.21EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1682760121000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”05.22EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”05.22″,”title”:”Friday Review”,”contributors”:[],,primaryDateLine”:”Sat Apr 29, 2023 06:28 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published Sat Apr 29, 2023 05:22 EDT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,” theme”:2,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”>

