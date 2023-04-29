Five former Alabama football players selected on day two of 2023 NFL Draft

Kansas City, Mo. Five additional University of Alabama football players were drafted on night two of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday, including one second-round pick and four third-round selections.

Former Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Tak (No. 45, Detroit Lions) came off the board first as the lone selection in the second round, while offensive lineman Tyler Stone (No. 65, Philadelphia Eagles), defensive lineman Byron Young (No. 70, Las Vegas Raiders), safety Jordanian battle (No. 95, Cincinnati Bengals) and tight end Cameron side (No. 101, San Francisco 49ers) heard their names in the third round.

Branch joins the former Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the Lions organization and are two of eight total picks to date in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Since 2009, Alabama has produced 120 draft picks, the most of any college football program in that span

Since 2010, Alabama has had 62 players in its first two rounds, including Branch’s Friday roster, the most of any college football program in that span That number nearly doubles the nearest Ohio State school (35)

With Alabama’s eight selections through the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide has had at least six selections in the NFL Draft for four consecutive years (2020-23) and six years total under Saban.

With the end of the second round, the Crimson Tide remains the NCAA leader in most all-time first and second round picks

The 2023 NFL Draft will conclude with rounds four through seven on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. CT. It airs on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Recap of Alabama’s first two rounds

Brian Tak defensive back (#45 | Detroit Lions)

Branch emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in the country after an outstanding junior season, starting all 13 games for the Tide at the star position. The Fayetteville, Georgia native earned first-team All-America honors from CBS Sports and ESPN.com and was named a second-team All-American in 2022 by the Associated Press. Branch finished second on the Tide defense with 14 tackles for loss (-56 yards), including three sacks (-20 yards), as part of a total of 90 tackles in his junior campaign. He was a major contributor in 2021, making a total of 55 stops, including five for loss (-18 yards), and adding a team-leading nine pass breakups in addition to a quarterback rush and fumble recovery. As a true freshman in 2020, Branch saw time in 12 games and recorded seven pass breakups, two interceptions and 27 tackles.

Tyler Stone offensive lineman (#65 | Philadelphia Eagles)

Steen came to Alabama after four seasons with Vanderbilt. He was immediately placed in the starting left tackle spot in 2022 and has excelled in that role. Steen anchored the left side of the Tide’s offensive line last season, starting all 13 games en route to second-team All-SEC recognition from the league coaches. He totaled 25 knockdown blocks as he helped the Tide assemble the nation’s No. 4 scoring offense. Steen also helped an offensive front that opened gaps averaging 5.55 yards per carry to help the Tide rank fourth nationally in that category.

Byron Young defensive lineman (#70 | Las Vegas Raiders)

A force along the Alabama defensive front, Young contributed in all four of his seasons with the Capstone. He concluded his Crimson Tide career with a notable senior season, where he was selected as a second-team All-American by the AFCA and earned first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press. His 2022 stats include 48 tackles with 5.5 for loss (-19 yards) and four sacks (-16 yards), to go with six quarterback pressures, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. As a major contributor in 2021, Young recorded 39 tackles, including nine for losses (-27 yards) and two sacks (-11 yards). He earned a defensive rotation role in his first two years at UA, recording 23 tackles in the 2019 season and 29 in 2020.

Jordanian battle defensive back (#95 | Cincinnati Bengals)

Battle, a three-year starter and four-year contributor for the Crimson Tide, finished his senior campaign as a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. He was also selected as permanent team captain and was named a first-team All-SEC honoree in 2022. In his final season, the Florida native totaled 71 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. As the Tide’s strong safety in 2021, Battle tied for the team lead with three interceptions while finishing fourth on defense with 86 tackles. He was named a first team All-American by Pro Football Focus and a second teamer by the AFCA and CBS Sports in that 2021 campaign. Battle totaled 66 tackles, four pass breakups and a pick-six during the 2020 campaign and helped the Tide to a national championship. As a true freshman in 2019, he worked in rotation safety and saw time in all 13 games with four starts, contributing 30 tackles, including two for loss (-6 yards).

Cameron side tight end (#101 | San Francisco 49ers)

Converted to a tight end after arriving at UA as a defensive end, Latu started 25 games in his final two seasons. He battled through injuries to begin his 2021 campaign, finishing with 11 total starts, with 30 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns. In a standout effort in 2021, he set the Alabama season record for touchdown catches by a tight end with eight. Latu finished the year with 26 total receptions for 410 yards. He began his transition to tight end in 2019, playing in 11 games and expanding his role in 2020, working on the offensive side of the ball in 12 games. In Latu’s first season with the Capstone in 2018, he saw time in two games and recorded one tackle from the defensive end spot.

