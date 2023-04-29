Sports
Five former Alabama football players selected on day two of 2023 NFL Draft
Kansas City, Mo. Five additional University of Alabama football players were drafted on night two of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday, including one second-round pick and four third-round selections.
Former Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Tak (No. 45, Detroit Lions) came off the board first as the lone selection in the second round, while offensive lineman Tyler Stone (No. 65, Philadelphia Eagles), defensive lineman Byron Young (No. 70, Las Vegas Raiders), safety Jordanian battle (No. 95, Cincinnati Bengals) and tight end Cameron side (No. 101, San Francisco 49ers) heard their names in the third round.
Branch joins the former Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the Lions organization and are two of eight total picks to date in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Design notes
- Since 2009, Alabama has produced 120 draft picks, the most of any college football program in that span
- Since 2010, Alabama has had 62 players in its first two rounds, including Branch’s Friday roster, the most of any college football program in that span
- That number nearly doubles the nearest Ohio State school (35)
- With Alabama’s eight selections through the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide has had at least six selections in the NFL Draft for four consecutive years (2020-23) and six years total under Saban.
- With the end of the second round, the Crimson Tide remains the NCAA leader in most all-time first and second round picks
The 2023 NFL Draft will conclude with rounds four through seven on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. CT. It airs on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Recap of Alabama’s first two rounds
Brian Takdefensive back (#45 | Detroit Lions)
Branch emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in the country after an outstanding junior season, starting all 13 games for the Tide at the star position. The Fayetteville, Georgia native earned first-team All-America honors from CBS Sports and ESPN.com and was named a second-team All-American in 2022 by the Associated Press. Branch finished second on the Tide defense with 14 tackles for loss (-56 yards), including three sacks (-20 yards), as part of a total of 90 tackles in his junior campaign. He was a major contributor in 2021, making a total of 55 stops, including five for loss (-18 yards), and adding a team-leading nine pass breakups in addition to a quarterback rush and fumble recovery. As a true freshman in 2020, Branch saw time in 12 games and recorded seven pass breakups, two interceptions and 27 tackles.
Tyler Stoneoffensive lineman (#65 | Philadelphia Eagles)
Steen came to Alabama after four seasons with Vanderbilt. He was immediately placed in the starting left tackle spot in 2022 and has excelled in that role. Steen anchored the left side of the Tide’s offensive line last season, starting all 13 games en route to second-team All-SEC recognition from the league coaches. He totaled 25 knockdown blocks as he helped the Tide assemble the nation’s No. 4 scoring offense. Steen also helped an offensive front that opened gaps averaging 5.55 yards per carry to help the Tide rank fourth nationally in that category.
Byron Youngdefensive lineman (#70 | Las Vegas Raiders)
A force along the Alabama defensive front, Young contributed in all four of his seasons with the Capstone. He concluded his Crimson Tide career with a notable senior season, where he was selected as a second-team All-American by the AFCA and earned first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press. His 2022 stats include 48 tackles with 5.5 for loss (-19 yards) and four sacks (-16 yards), to go with six quarterback pressures, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. As a major contributor in 2021, Young recorded 39 tackles, including nine for losses (-27 yards) and two sacks (-11 yards). He earned a defensive rotation role in his first two years at UA, recording 23 tackles in the 2019 season and 29 in 2020.
Jordanian battledefensive back (#95 | Cincinnati Bengals)
Battle, a three-year starter and four-year contributor for the Crimson Tide, finished his senior campaign as a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. He was also selected as permanent team captain and was named a first-team All-SEC honoree in 2022. In his final season, the Florida native totaled 71 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. As the Tide’s strong safety in 2021, Battle tied for the team lead with three interceptions while finishing fourth on defense with 86 tackles. He was named a first team All-American by Pro Football Focus and a second teamer by the AFCA and CBS Sports in that 2021 campaign. Battle totaled 66 tackles, four pass breakups and a pick-six during the 2020 campaign and helped the Tide to a national championship. As a true freshman in 2019, he worked in rotation safety and saw time in all 13 games with four starts, contributing 30 tackles, including two for loss (-6 yards).
Cameron sidetight end (#101 | San Francisco 49ers)
Converted to a tight end after arriving at UA as a defensive end, Latu started 25 games in his final two seasons. He battled through injuries to begin his 2021 campaign, finishing with 11 total starts, with 30 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns. In a standout effort in 2021, he set the Alabama season record for touchdown catches by a tight end with eight. Latu finished the year with 26 total receptions for 410 yards. He began his transition to tight end in 2019, playing in 11 games and expanding his role in 2020, working on the offensive side of the ball in 12 games. In Latu’s first season with the Capstone in 2018, he saw time in two games and recorded one tackle from the defensive end spot.
Get the latest information on the team by following @AlabamaFTBL on Twitter and Facebook and AlabamaFBL on Instagram. General sports news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://rolltide.com/news/2023/4/28/five-former-alabama-football-players-selected-on-day-two-of-2023-nfl-draft.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NHS staff in Sudan reportedly said they could board UK evacuation flights | method
- Jiah Khan made her Bollywood debut when she was just 20 | Bombay News
- Five former Alabama football players selected on day two of 2023 NFL Draft
- This elegant maxi dress has thousands of rave reviews from Amazon
- The Northwest Women’s Chorale returns Monday
- Under the Hollywood spotlight, a declining Welsh town is reborn
- County cricket: Middlesex v Kent, Warwickshire v Surrey, and more live | County Championship
- Actors and voice actors of “Star Wars Jedi Survivor”
- Pixel Tablet looks poised for success, but it depends on Google’s message
- Ukrainian Zelensky asks Chinese Xi for help for children deported by Russia
- Congress has abused me 91 times, but I will…
- FIFA funds to be disbursed soon, President to visit IKN football training center