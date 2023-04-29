Woman accuses Hockey Doc of sexual assault during Oakland County urology exam





OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. Zvi Levran, the so-called Hockey doctor facing more than a dozen sexual assault charges, was back in court Friday against a new accuser. A 27-year-old woman accuses Levran of sexually assaulting her during a regular urological exam. When the first cases against Levran involving youth hockey players appeared in the media, the Farmington Police Department asked anyone who might have additional information to contact them. The prosecutor, who will remain unnamed, saw the stories and called prosecutors who now charged Levran with two counts of criminal sexual conduct. And on Friday (April 28) was the entrance exam. I just feel dirty and unclean, and something is wrong with me, the woman said. The 27-year-old woman went to Levran last August on a referral from one of her many doctors. She alleged that Levran asked her many sexually explicit questions and digitally abused her after catheterizing her for a urine sample with the nurse in the exam room. I almost always see doctors, several times a week, the woman said. I’m traumatized going to the doctor right now, and it’s hard enough. The woman suffers from various chronic illnesses; She underwent a hysterectomy last summer and struggled with the after-effects. She testified that she called her parents as soon as she left the exam. It seemed very unprofessional, and I said it was very creepy, and I didn’t like the atmosphere, and it was just horrible at the time, the woman said. Defense attorney Jonathan Jones questioned her about how the exam might have been misinterpreted. Johnson: You didn’t take the medicine he gave you. Woman: No, I did not. Johnson: Why not? Woman: Because I didn’t trust it after what happened, I couldn’t take the meds at the moment. The questions and everything that happened was so unprofessional. She noted that she later went to another urologist who put her on the same medication and did a digital exam. She testified that she had taken the medicines the doctor prescribed. The preliminary exam ended for today, but is expected to resume on May 8 with some expert testimony. The judge then assesses whether there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court.

