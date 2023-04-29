Cal Poly falls to UC San Diego, 5-1, in Big West Series Opener





SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – UC San Diego overcame an early 1-0 deficit with four runs in the third inning en route to a 5-1 victory over Cal Poly in the opener of a Big West Conference baseball series Friday night before 1,818 at Baggett Stadium . Designated hitter Brandon Larson hit a two-run home run to right centerfield to close the riot and added another RBI on a basesloaded walk in the ninth. Doyle Kane drove in the first two runs in the third with a double to left. With the win, UC San Diego improved to 23-16 on the season and 12-7 in Big West games. Cal Poly fell to 14-25 and 8-11. Cal Poly’s lone run of the game was courtesy of a left fielder solo home run Colin Villegas with one out in the second inning, his 10th of the year. The Mustangs, averaging 6.9 runs and 11.1 hits for a .305 team batting average in their last 21 games, had few other scoring opportunities, taking only five hits and leaving four runners on base. Ryan Forcucci (3-1) earned the victory for the visiting Tritons by allowing one run and four hits in six innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Izaak Martinez recorded his second save with three scoreless innings on the mound, struckout five batters without a walk and gave up only one basehit. The loss went to the right-handed Mustang junior Bryce Warrecker (3-3) when he gave up four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings with four walks. His seven strikeouts were one shy of his career high and he threw 109 pitches, 63 for strikes. Kaden Sheedy retired the first 10 Triton batters he faced in relief of Warrecker before allowing a run in the ninth on four walks. Sheedy knocked out three. Third baseman Ryan Fenn extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a pair of hits. Short Aaron Casillas’ The 18-game streak was broken when he went 0-for-3. The second game of the series will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. with the right-handed junior Ryan Baum (3-3, 5.54 ERA) by Cal Poly vs. UC San Diego freshman right-hander Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 3.65 ERA). Sunday’s series finale starts at 1 p.m.

