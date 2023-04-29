Sports
Live Report and Scorecard of Cricket Stars vs Janjua Brescia Cricket Club Match 26
Cricket Stars vs Janjua Brescia Cricket Club, Live Cricket Commentary
0
6 6 | 7.6
Jabrar Afzal to Muhammad Afzal-II, no run,
0
6 5 | 7.6
Jabrar Afzal to Muhammad Afzal-II, no run,
w
6 4 | 7.6
Haseeb Abdul spout (Attiq Ur Rehman) 8 (8) Jabrar Afzal to Fiaz Ahmed-I, no run,
0
6 3 | 7.6
Jabrar Afzal to Fiaz Ahmed-I, no run,
1
6 2 | 7.6
Jabrar Afzal to Haseeb Abdul, 1 run,
0
6 1 | 7.6
Jabrar Afzal to Haseeb Abdul, don’t run,
1wd
6 1 | 7.6
Jabrar Afzal to Haseeb Abdul, 1 wide,
End of over 6 (6 runs)
Fiaz Ahmed-I 4 (4)
Haseeb Abdul 7 (6)
Janjua Brescia cricket club 41/7
Amandeep Singh 2-0-8-4
Rajmani Singh 1-0-9-0
0
5 6 | 7.6
Amandeep Singh to Fiaz Ahmed-I, don’t run,
0
5 5 | 7.6
Amandeep Singh to Fiaz Ahmed-I, don’t run,
5 note
5 5 | 7.6
Amandeep Singh to Fiaz Ahmed-I, 5 no ball,
0
5 4 | 7.6
Amandeep Singh to Fiaz Ahmed-I, don’t run,
w
5 3 | 7.6
Nasir Mehmood b Amandeep Singh 0 (1) Amandeep Singh to Nasir Mehmood, not run,
w
5 2 | 7.6
Naeem Ahmad c & b Amandeep Singh 3 (4) Amandeep Singh to Naeem Ahmad, not run,
1
5 1 | 7.6
Amandeep Singh to Haseeb Abdul, 1 run,
End of over 5 (9 runs)
Haseeb Abdul 6 (5)
Naeem Ahmad 3 (3)
Janjua Brescia Cricket Club 35/5
Rajmani Singh 1-0-9-0
Amandeep Singh 1-0-2-2
1
4 6 | 7.6
Rajmani Singh to Haseeb Abdul, 1 run,
4
4 5 | 7.6
Rajmani Singh to Haseeb Abdul, Four,
0
4 4 | 7.6
Rajmani Singh to Haseeb Abdul, don’t run,
1
4 3 | 7.6
Rajmani Singh to Naeem Ahmad, 1 run,
1
4 2 | 7.6
Rajmani Singh to Haseeb Abdul, 1 run,
1wd
4 2 | 7.6
Rajmani Singh to Haseeb Abdul, 1 wide,
1
4 1 | 7.6
Rajmani Singh to Naeem Ahmad, 1 run,
End of over 4 (3 runs)
Naeem Ahmad 1 (1)
Haseeb Abdul 0 (1)
Janjua Brescia Cricket Club 26/5
Amandeep Singh 1-0-2-2
Deependra Singh Shekhawat 2-0-19-3
1
3 6 | 7.6
Amandeep Singh to Naeem Ahmad, 1 run,
w
3 5 | 7.6
Kuldeep Lal c Deepndra Singh Shekhawat b Amandeep Singh 4 (5) Amandeep Singh to Kuldeep Lal, don’t run,
1lb
3 4 | 7.6
Amandeep Singh to Haseeb Abdul, 1 leg bye,
w
3 3 | 7.6
Ahmadullah Safi c Nasir Ramzan b Amandeep Singh 9 (5) Amandeep Singh to Ahmadullah Safi, don’t run,
0
3 2 | 7.6
Amandeep Singh to Ahmadullah Safi, don’t run,
1
3 1 | 7.6
Amandeep Singh to Kuldeep Lal, 1 run,
|
End of over 7 (2 runs)
Mohammed Afzal II 0 (2)
Fiaz Ahmed-I 4 (6)
Janjua Brescia cricket club 43/8
Jabrar Afzal 1-0-2-0
Amandeep Singh 2-0-8-4