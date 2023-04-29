Sports
Youth football parents blindsided by ATI field lockout
Parents and volunteers of a youth soccer league in the Highlands who were evicted from their home facility said they felt they had been fired.
“It’s heartbreaking,” says Harrison’s Bethany Currie, whose son and daughter are participating in the Rams Youth Football Organization.
“The kids don’t understand why this is happening. It’s not fair and it only hurts them.”
League officials were notified by ATI, owner of Bushman Field in the Karns section of Harrison, that neighbors had complained about RYFO using the facility.
Spokeswoman Natalie Gillespie said the company needs to consider the concerns before agreeing on future use of the field.
She said ATI has asked the two sides to talk and consider compromises that would lead to a new deal for RYFO.
For now, the facility remains closed.
Many parents said they felt blindsided after the organization poured about $40,000 into property upgrades and spent countless hours redecorating the area.
“We spent hours and hours painting, weeding and keeping things in order,” says Tiffany Lott of Harrison, whose 10-year-old son plays on the league’s Tigers team. “You hate to see it all ripped away.”
Since taking over the lease in 2021, RYFO has bought a new fence, installed internet and security cameras, and paid $15,000 for a scoreboard.
“We literally put that scoreboard right before our Super Bowl in the fall,” said Lott. “What happens with that?”
ATI representatives did not respond Friday to questions about specific neighbors’ concerns that led to the company’s decision or whether a meeting has been scheduled to work out a resolution.
Gillespie did not say what would happen to the property if youth football is not allowed back.
Moving elsewhere?
RYFO leaders said they have approached Tarentum Council about using Dreshar Stadium for team training. The Highlands School Board has already approved the teams to play their games at the Golden Rams facilities near the high school.
Lou Ann Homa, vice president of the Tarentum council, said members discussed the idea at their most recent meeting and plan to vote in May.
“Following the discussion at the last meeting, I have a feeling that the board will approve RYFO to use Dreshar for their practices,” Homa said.
Tarentum’s Amy Nulph fears a setback for the league as it is forced to bounce back and forth between facilities.
There’s a lot of work to be done at Dreshar, which has recently been set up as a baseball diamond. There are no toilets.
“It’s going to have a huge impact,” Nulph said. “The kids are used to being on their field where we built it up to feel at home.”
Nulph has a particularly long history of youth football in the area. Her father coached for the Highland Hornets alongside Don Bushman, for whom the field is named.
“My brothers played; my sister was a cheerleader,” she said. “Now my brother is a coach for RYFO, and our kids are there. That field has been in my family for a long time.”
Harrison’s Jennifer Messaros, whose daughter is a cheerleader, said she doesn’t know of anyone ever complaining to or about the league.
“I never remember anything controversial happening,” she said. “You work really hard and, don’t get me wrong, we all enjoy it because all the money goes straight back to the kids, but out now?
“I hate to see the field lying there and no one using it.”
Tarentum’s Stacey Hayden, who has two children in the league, said the situation has put parents in an awkward position to explain to their children why someone would be upset if they play a game they love.
“I always hear people in the community complain about young people out on the street,” she said. “RYFO offers them the opportunity to learn responsibility, leadership and hard work ethics from their coaches who are positive role models who care about the kids.
“During the football season, the children are engaged in positive activities on the field.”
Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
|
