Epic comeback propels men’s tennis past Cal Poly to semifinals





Next game: against UC Santa Barbara 29-04-2023 | 6:00 a.m. HT Apr 29 (Sat) / 06:00 HT in return for U.C. Santa Barbara History SAN DIEGO, California. The fourth-seeded University of Hawai’i men’s tennis team (11-8) posted an epic, come-from-behind victory that propelled UH past fifth-seeded Cal Poly (7-12) into the Big West Half championship finals on Saturday at the Barnes Tennis Center. Things looked bleak as Hawai’i trailed 3-1. But those of UH Andrew Ilagan led the Warriors to a three-set victory that began to turn the tide. Axel Labrunie followed winning at No. 2 and Guillaume Tattevin won the match ranked No. 4 to catapult Hawaiʻi to the semifinals for the fourth season in a row. Hawai’i also closed out the regular season two weeks ago with a 4-3 victory over Cal Poly. In doubles, the two teams were tied 1-1, but the Mustangs’ No. 1 duo, Bastian Westrate and Colter Smith, defeated UH’s Lucas Laburnie and Ilagan in a tie-breaker, 7-6 (4) to clinch the 1- earn. 0 lead. Cal Poly won on the No. 3 field to go up 2-0. Hawaiis Charles Collins came through in his sixth singles appearance of the year, defeating CP’s Westrate in straight sets, 6–4, 6–3. Another Mustang victory on the No. 5 track gave Cal Poly a 3-1 lead and the remaining three games went to three sets. Hawaii’s No. 1, 74e-ranked Ilagan teed off 107eNoah Berry ranked in three, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2. UHs No. 2 Axel Labrunie erased a first set loss and came back strong to pull away from Cal Poly’s Joe Leather, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 to tie the game at 3-3. A spot in the semifinals depended on the last game on Court 4 between UHs Guillaume Tattevin and Colten Smith of CP. After falling by one break in the first set, Tattevan fought back to beat Smith in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 for the win. This is the third year in a row that UH has advanced to the semi-finals under head coach Joël Kusnierz. Hawai’i will advance to top-seeded UC Santa Barbara on Saturday at 6:00 PM HT at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California. Hawaii 4, Cal Poly 3 April 28, 2023 in San Diego, California.

(Barnes Tennis Center) Singles competition

1. #74 Andrew Ilagan (UH) def. #107 Noah Berry (CP) 6-0, 3-6, 6-2

2. Axel Labrunie (UH) def. Joe Leer (CP) 2-6, 6-0, 6-3

3. Fernando Fonseca (CP) beats. Vojtech Vlkovsky (UH) 6-4, 6-1

4. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Colter Smith (CP) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

5. Carter Crookston (CP) beats. Kilian Maitre (UH) 6-4, 6-1

6. Charles Collins (UH) def. Bastiaan Westrate (CP) 6-4, 6-3 Doubles competition 1. Defeat Bastian Westrate/Colter Smith (CP). Andrew Ilagan / Luke Labrunie (UH) 7-6 (7-4)

2. Defeating Fernando Fonseca/Noah Berry (CP). Kilian Maitre / Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-3

3. Charles Collins /Vojtech Vlkovsky (UH) def. Joe Leather/Aaron Eliscu (CP) 6-2 Match Notes: Order of Finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (3,6,5,1,2,4)

T-3:12 A-64 #HawaiiMTEN

