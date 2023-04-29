The beginning of the era of RAGE

Liberty City is one of the most iconic locations in Grand Theft Autobecause it’s the sandbox in which Grand Theft Auto 3 catapulted the franchise into global popularity. Rockstar Games returned to the scummy city Grand Theft Auto 4, a title that elicited mixed reactions from fans upon launch. While the themes and gameplay may not have resonated with the whole fan base back then, Grand Theft Auto 4 would become a groundbreaking title, thanks in part to its use of the RAGE engine.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE CONTENT

As one of the first titles to use RAGE, the now 15-year-old GTA 4 showed what is possible with the powerful engine. Ragdoll physics made causing chaos even more fun, while adding much-needed realism to the gameplay. However, it’s not the last game RAGE has seen GTA 4 will always be the title that first revealed its potential.

RELATED: Grand Theft Auto 6 has to check in with Vice City’s biggest crime family





The creation of RAGE

Grand Theft Auto 3 was developed using Renderware, an engine first released in 1993. It was developed by Criterion Software and used to develop games for PC as well as consoles such as the PlayStation, Dreamcast, and GameCube. The engine was powerful and easy to use, making it ideal for GTA Vice City And Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas also. Rockstar wasn’t content with using a third-party engine, and the fear got worse when Electronic Arts bought Criterion Games. Attempts to create an in-house game engine began through Rockstar San Diego’s newly formed RAGE Technology Group division. The work culminated in the creation of RAGE – Rockstar Advanced Game Engine.

The first game to use RAGE was Rockstar Games presents table tennis. The game came out of nowhere, being nothing like previous titles from the studio. It wouldn’t be wrong to describe it as a tech demo, and it helped developers become familiar with the new engine. Anyway, Table tennis was well received by critics and gamers alike due to its realistic physics and accessibility. Rockstar certainly wouldn’t stop at a table tennis game. The next RAGE project would be much bigger.

Grand Theft Auto 4 and RAGE

The trailer was released in March 2007 Grand Theft Auto 4 debuted. The stampede of gamers crashed Rockstar’s website as everyone raced to get a glimpse of the next phase of the storied franchise. As gamers have learned, Grand Theft Auto 4 stars Niko Bellic, an Eastern European travels to the US in search of the American Dream. Thanks to his cousin, Roman, he has an exceptionally idyllic image of America, although not long after walking down the street he is brutally confronted with the facts.

RAGE brought the HD era to the fore GTA, and Liberty City is rendered more realistically than ever. Beautiful would be the wrong word to describe the sickly city, but it’s fascinating to explore. Tall skyscrapers cast shadows over drunk loiterers, telephone dealers and yellow cabs stuck in traffic. The ragdoll physics also make the gameplay feel much more realistic. When Niko falls from a great height, players lose control of him as he tumbles around like a sack of sand. The same thing happens to NPCs when hit or hit by a vehicle.

RELATED: A look at Rockstar’s long history of leaks

although GTA 4 is a milestone in the series, it received considerably less positive reception than its predecessors. For some critics, the main problem was that the game was a bit too realistic, including the thrilling and depressing storyline, and it took away from the fun gamers have come to expect from the franchise. In many ways it feels like GTA 5 was a response to the criticism that was leveled GTA 4because the game is much more vibrant and willing to sacrifice realism for fun.

This should not give the impression that the game was a failure for Rockstar. Upon release, it broke records to become the fastest-selling game of all time in the United Kingdom, and held the record for the highest-grossing video game in 24 hours. Many of the records were broken only then GTA 5 rolled around. As usual, GTA 4‘s success was surrounded by enormous controversy. This time around, the game sparked anger for having the option of drunk driving, while New York City officials took offense at the depictions of the police murder.

The legacy of RAGE and GTA 4

Gamers certainly haven’t seen the last of RAGE. After GTA 4the engine was used in several other Rockstar games, including Midnight Club: Los Angeleslike Grand Theft Auto 5 And Red Dead Redemption 2 where the ragdoll physics is once again on display. Grand Theft Auto6 confirmed that it is in development. According to reports, developers will be using a vastly improved version of the engine.

Over the years GTA 4 appreciated better. That is partly thanks to GTA 4′s DLC that added heaps of new content. Gay Tony’s ballad stars Luis Lopez doing missions for Tony, the owner of the nightclub, while The lost and damned focuses on Johnny as he tries to keep his biker gang from falling apart. However, the future of this title remains uncertain. Referenced in subsequent games, as in GTA 5 where Johnny appears. However, the game hasn’t been lucky enough to get a remaster like the GTA trilogy And GTA 5 to have.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by Rockstar, leaks suggest that Grand Theft Auto6 takes place in Vice City. For gamers who want to experience Liberty City, GTA 4 remains the most recent version of it. Unfortunately, it may be hard to get hold of for some as it didn’t get a PS4 port. Yet, fifteen years later, GTA 4 remains a fascinating title and a technical tour de force.

Grand Theft Auto 4 is available on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.

MORE: Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption 1 Remasters could still happen