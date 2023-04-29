Sports
Indoor Cricket News: Team DBMSC UAE crowned inaugural Club World Series champions
The big picture
The inaugural Indoor Cricket Club World Series tournament concluded last night at the UPro Sports Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and saw hometown favorites DBMSC take on a tenacious New Zealand/Australia Barbarians Indoor Cricket Club (BICC) side in the Grand Final to be crowned the inaugural champions.
DBMSC underlined their dominance by going unbeaten throughout the tournament, a total of eight matches. Taking a 15-wicket haul, they defeated fellow unbeaten Emirati side SFS 67-19 in the semi-finals, as the Barbarians passed a tough Jamia Indoor Cricket Club team from England, 82-61, to lift the Cup showdown. to make.
The tournament was contested by 12 teams from the UAE, India, Sri Lanka, Singapore and a combined side of New Zealand and Australia. During five days of competition, teams played against each other in two groups, which culminated yesterday in the play-offs for the cup and the plate. Founded by UPro owner Manish Kishore, the idea behind the tournament was to bring together club teams from around the world to compete in a high-level tournament, much as international cricket is considered.
Cup Final – DBSMSC (UAE) vs Barbarians Indoor CC (AUS/NZL)
The final brought together arguably the top two teams of the tournament. Smartening up from their previous 52 point defeat on Match Day 2 against the same opponent, BICC set out to make amends and give their rivals a first tournament loss in the final.
DBMSC bat first, set competitive total
However, the Emirati side started batting first and got off to a perfect start, with Jay Joshi and Nadir Hussain scoring 28 for first skin, despite two third ball plays from Daniel Van Hees and Clive Rose. Vikrant Shetty and Ruwan Chandra added another 23, again knocking off two third ball games late in the partnership from Matt Henderson and Jackson Hemingway to bring the score to a healthy 50 mid-innings.
BICC then struck back in the third pair. After a tight first over from Mitchell Rush, Van Hees broke through in successive balls against Farhan Khan, and Charlie Finnie added another run-out in the next over despite a seven from Krishna Karate. Hemingway etched out another wicket to leave the pair at 11 and the BICC an opening in the game.
It produced an intriguing last four overs, but with DBMSC holding their trump card, Prashath Kumara, already with five Player of the Match awards to his name in the tournament, and Dilisara Sasanka. Kumar had entered the match with 168 runs from his previous seven matches and he did not disappoint, hitting Jared Tutty for four first balls. Despite possible chances on the third ball from Tutty and then Todd Watson, the pair took on Henderson in the third over, successive fours completing a run of 15. After Clive Rose was eliminated, the pair had scored 37 and the total was 99, leaving BICC with 100 left to win the title.
BICC fight hard in pursuit, DBMSC keep their nerve
It took an average of 25 per pair with the added pressure of a final so a good start was essential.
Van Hees and Finnie were the established pair to open up to BICC, and they delivered once again. Van Hees continued his impressive tournament, with 136 runs in seven games leading up to the final. They navigated well through the first two overs and overcame two third-ball chances from Karate and Farhan. DBSMC were sloppy in the last two overs, with 10 extras, including six from Shetty in the last over (all extras must be rebowled in the last over of each batting pair), giving the batsmen easy runs. However, a last ball hit him a reprieve, and the 28 runs they scored put both teams tied after the first pair.
The tide of the game turned from the first pitch of the 5th, after Tutty ran off Karate’s bowling. Farhan’s double run-out in the seventh over then put Tutty and Hemingway in a very difficult spot. With the batting pair down to seven runs with three balls to spare, Joshi took two wickets, with a catch of the last ball to see them finish -1, the aggregate score at 27.
With 73 runs needed in the last eight overs, Watson and Rush rose to the challenge. They scored assertively and formed a boundary apiece. This included 19 from the last two overs to take the partnership to 28.
45 was required in the final partnership was going to be a tough question for the final pair of Rose and Henderson. Shetty let Rose run off a third ball in the ninth over, and despite some good hits from Henderson, BICC needed 29 from the last left. Joshi had caught Rose twice in consecutive balls, and despite some late strokes, the total was ultimately too much for the New Zealand/Australian side. On their home ground, DBMSC triumphed by 24 runs and announced themselves as a force moving forward in club competition.
It brought down the curtain on an eventful tournament, the next version of which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in 2024. All eyes are now on the next major indoor cricket tournament, the New Zealand-Asia Cup, to be held in Bangalore. from May 2-5.
Grand Final Cup:
DBMSC (UAE) 99 (28-23-11-37)
Sasanka 20, Joshi 19
Van Hees 1/4, Hemingway 1/6
Barbarians Indoor Cricket Club (AUS/NZL) 75 (28-1-28-20)
Rush 21, Henderson 21
Farhan 2/1, Joshi 4/2
Player of the match: Prasath Kumara, DBMSC (UAE)
Player of the Tournament: Prasath Kumara, DBMSC (UAE)
Result: DBMSC won by 24 runs to win the 2023 Indoor Cricket Club World Series
Scores, results and final standings available, courtesy of: United Pro Sports
|
