2024 Running Back Corey Smith Commits to Penn State Football





On Friday afternoon, 2024 rolls back Corey Smith announced his commitment to the Penn State football team. Smith is a 4-star prospect according to 247sports and he’s from Waukesha, Wisconsin. He chose Penn State over Wisconsin and Notre Dame. He attends Catholic Memorial High School, and if that sounds familiar, it’s because Donovan Harbor, the current Penn State football association, also attends this high school. From what I understand, the two are very good friends and that definitely plays into their commitment to Penn State. The two are current teammates and will remain at the next level as well. Smith is the second running back prospect in the class of 2024 as Quinton Martin will also play running back at Penn State. The two have similar skills, but Smith seems to have more refined skills in the running back position, while Martin is just a pure athlete. You can view his highlights from his junior year here on Youtube. After watching his tape, it’s clear that Corey Smith has perfected the jump cut. When you see him on film, almost every play has a Saquon Barkley vs USC in the 2016 Rose Bowl atmosphere. Smith knows exactly what time to make that hit and has the speed to get away from defenders after that move. The 2024 recruiting class for the Penn State football team is now down to 13 commits with the addition of Smith. They pulled in 9 commits in April between the classes of 2024 and 2025. I don’t think the casual fan realizes how impressive that is. This class is packed with incredible defensive backs, offensive linemen, linebackers, and running backs. Next, they also need to find their quarterback, wide receivers, and defensive linemen. But it’s still early days and James Franklin is proving once again why he’s one of the best recruiters in the country.

