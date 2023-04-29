Lancaster wins the Open 1’s table tennis

Tensions ran high this morning as the York and Lancasters Open First table tennis teams warmed up for the Roses 2023 tournament. The promise of a fast-paced, action-packed day was fulfilled; and after five intense hours of play, Lancaster secured a landslide 14–3 victory.

For those unsure, the rules of table tennis are quite simple: players compete for the best of five games, earning a set. Games are won by reaching eleven with two clear points. Since each first team consists of four players, there are 16 sets available to win, with an additional doubles match making it 17.

The White Rose dealt a devastating blow in their first set of the morning – York’s Sam Nicholson was beaten by Lancaster’s Scott Barker three games to love. Despite a 3-3 draw a few minutes into their first game, Barker managed to come around with a series of forehand topspins to make the final score 11-7. Undoubtedly a powerful player, Barker showed off a host of impressive serves. Although Lancaster secured the set, the second game came much closer at 11-9, thanks mainly to Nicholson’s delicate handling of the ball.

The Red Rose then took their second set and won another three games out of a total of five. York’s Olly Newton put up a worthy fight, but couldn’t keep up with the incredible pace of his opponent, Yudai Yamase. Yamase took significant lead in two-thirds of his games, but Newton’s performance is also to be commended – in the third game he turned up the heat, with rallies getting so intense it was almost hard to see the ball.

However, a win at York was secured by Zac Beene, who took on Janice Yeung in an incredibly thrilling four-game set. Each held their own for the first two games, the third saw a brilliant 11-4 scoreline for York. The last game in particular was tight; Beene eventually secured the set with a score of 14-12, after skillful and impressive performances from both players.

York’s Rafael Duarte played Wesley Burrough of Lancaster for possession of the fourth set, and did not quite succeed. However, for a freshman player, Rafael showed some strong offensive shots and, apart from the first game (which saw Lancaster take an 11-2 win), held his own against a more experienced player, even getting a game point in his third. contest.

By the time players paused for lunch, York were trailing by a pretty devastating 6-2 scoreline. However, it was far from too late to catch up.

The second half clearly showed that York still had some struggles, despite a disheartening return to the tournament. Nicholson and Burrough went head to head in a thrilling performance, in which Lancaster won the set; however, the scores were close throughout and both players put up an exceptional fight. Nicholson’s pace changes were something to behold – a factor he used to his advantage during most of his games.

A disappointing but well-fought game between Duarte and Barker was an interesting one, with Barker guiding Lancaster to victory by a score of 3-2. However, given his incredible pace and Duarte’s greenness, the York side must be regarded as playing very well.

Lancaster then dominated team play in doubles, in a thoroughly thrilling contest between Nicholson and Newton, and Barker and Yamase. Coordination between players is essential, and the Lancaster team showed that perfectly, pulling away with a score of 3-1 to take the set.

With a final score of 14-3, this year was undoubtedly the year of the Lancaster. Their team can’t be faulted – but then again, neither can Yorks. Given the high level of skill, competitiveness and prowess the Red Roses brought to the competition, the White Roses put up an extremely impressive fight, demonstrating their own prowess to the highest level and often proving themselves as more than worthy rivals.