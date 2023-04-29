Watch: Pakistan brutally assaulted as referee stops match to correct flagrant foul | Cricket

Pakistani cricket faced a humiliating situation on Saturday after umpires stopped the second ODI against New Zealand to change the size of the 30 yard circle. The match, which is being played in Rawalpindi, saw a brief interruption after the first over as umpires were seen instructing ground crews to correct the readings. Referees stop PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI to fix inaccurate 30 yard circle (Twitter)

According to an update on Geo news website, Pakistani news channel, the pitch was changed after the first over was delivered with inaccurate readings.

Popular name in the refereeing world Aleem Dar then corrected the inaccurate measure by measuring the distance in steps. The rare and hilarious incident sparked massive social media trolling and the match was suspended for six minutes before resuming.

The proceedings started when Pakistan won the coin toss and chose to play the Black Caps.

After the match resumed with proper field dimensions, Haris Rauf removed New Zealand opener Will Young for 19 (22) in the sixth over. His partner Chad Bowes scored a ball 51 before losing his wicket to Rauf.

Daryl Mitchell then took the lead alongside skipper Tom Latham and added 183 runs for the third wicket as New Zealand piled a massive 336/5 in 50 overs. Mitchell scored 129 off 119 balls, with eight boundaries and three maximums. Latham, on the other hand, fell two runs short after completing a well-earned century when he was dismissed by Rauf for 98 (85).

Rauf leaked runs at an economy of 7.80 to claim four wickets in his full quota.

Pakistan had previously won the first of the five match ODI series by five wickets in which Fakhar Zaman hit a ton.

The five-match T20Is, played prior to the 50-over encounters, had ended in a 2–2 draw.