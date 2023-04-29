Sports
Figures for every Clemson football player achieved in 2023 NFL Draft
The first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft are over and 102 former college players have new professional homes. They included Clemson football defensive end Myles Murphy, who went 28th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who went 29th overall to the New Orleans Saints.
Murphy became the Tigers’ first pick in the first round since quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne in the 2021 draft. Bresee’s next-pick selection meant Clemson had a pair of players in the first for the fourth time in five years. round set up. The duo are the first from Clemson to be lined up back-to-back in Round 1.
In Round 3 on Friday, the Baltimore Ravens selected Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson No. 86 overall. Simpson slipped into the third round after being widely expected to go into the second.
This is how design experts rate all former Tigers selected so far.
CBS Sports
Number for Cincinnati’s choice of Murphy: B
The reason: “It’s great value to get Murphy in this place. If they want to win a Super Bowl, they have to beat the great quarterbacks in the AFC. That means pressure. Murphy joins a good group and gives them new legs.” Peter Prisco
Figure for Bresee from New Orleans: B+
The reason: “This is a choice you need. They got some hits on a defensive tackle in free agency, so they had to get help. Bresee had injuries and other things that held him back at Clemson, but he has tremendous talent. It will show on the next level.” Prisco
Number for Baltimore’s choice of Simpson: B+
The reason: “Explosive linebacker in space who is a better athlete than a LB right now. Minimal ball production and misses a lot of tackles. Super fast. This is the right range for him.” Chris Trapasso
Sports illustrated
Number for Cincinnati’s choice of Murphy: B+
The reason: With a stacked roster, the Bengals went for the best player available, and they wasted no time in announcing the roster of Murphy, who has high potential and showed a relentless engine at Clemson. The Bengals could have a deep pass. compelling group featuring Murphy, Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson.” Gilberto Manzano
Figure for Bresee from New Orleans: C
The reason: After seeing Shy Tuttle and David Oneymata leave on free duty to other NFC South teams, the Saints restocked their interior with Bresee. At Clemson, Bresee played 25 games in three seasons, scoring a total of 15 tackles for loss, along with nine sacks.At 300 lbs., he’s more of a running defender than a disruptor in the passing game.Matt Verderame
Number for Baltimore’s choice of Simpson: B+
The reason: “One of the top inside linebacker prospects, Simpson could develop into the draft steel for Baltimore. He has a nose for football and possesses speed from sideline to sideline. He forms a solid duo with Roquan Smith.”Manzano
Sporting news
Number for Cincinnati’s choice of Murphy: a
The reason: “The Bengals have gotten a potential top-10 talent to further boost their pass rush past Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard against a tight end they really liked in Michael Mayer. Murphy is a solid pass rusher but also has the speed, speed and versatility to be effective versus the run, even in the early days as a linebacker Vinnie Iyer
Figure for Bresee from New Orleans: a
The reason: “The Saints were stripped of defensive tackle as starters David Onymata (Falcons) and Shy Tuttle (Panthers) left for league rivals in free agency. This is a great choice and an upgrade as Bresee is such a reliable run stuffer with great untapped potential as a passer.” Iyer
Number for Baltimore’s choice of Simpson: A+
The reason: The Ravens also have an active playmaking linebacker in the physically imposing and slim Simpson, who could have gone either in the late first round or early second round. Baltimore is full of him potentially playing outside to help dominate Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen .” Iyer
Bleacher report
Number for Cincinnati’s choice of Murphy: a
The reason: Cincinnati is already extremely talented on defense with Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample. But the beauty of the Murphy roster is that he won’t be rushed into a starring role at the start of his career as he further development time and he can add to specific subpackages in several different places.” Brent Sobleski
Figure for Bresee from New Orleans: B+
The reason: “Bresee can immediately bring some explosiveness to the group and regularly drop the wallet. Again, he needs to stay healthy, but he has the talent of a top-10 contender in this class. The Saints take a chance, but it’s a good worth late in the first round.” Sobleski
Number for Baltimore’s choice of Simpson: a
The reason: The Baltimore Ravens do it every time. The organization remains patient and lets the board come to them. In this case, they landed a top-three linebacker in this year’s class after Simpson slipped to some degree. pick up Patrick Queen’s fifth-year option, and Simpson could end up being the linebacker to start alongside Roquan Smith.” Sobleski
