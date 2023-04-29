



A year ago, Polish tennis star Every Swiatek was in the middle of an out-of-this-world Win streak of 37 games that changed the landscape of women’s tennis after the sudden retirement of the then top class Ashleigh Barty. Twelve months later, the 21-year-old has returned to Earth and finds herself firmly in one place: as the No. 1 player in the world. I’m just pretty proud of my consistency, Swiatek told reporters recently after winning her 13th career title, in Stuttgart, Germany. When I was consistent on another level [last year], it was fun. But this kind of level… [its more of an] even expectation. Swiatek, now a three-time major champion, slides into the clay court season with two Roland-Garros titles to her name: her breakaway Grand Slam victory in 2020, as well as last year. Her win in 2022 helped her achieve 35 wins in a row as she eventually tied Martina Hingis Series of 37 games from 1997.

While 2022 was – in many ways – a fairy tale for the admittedly avid reader Swiatek, she has written herself into the story of the WTA Tour, as she puts it, as an even leader, including the Australian Open champion. Ariana SabalenkaWimbledon winner Elena Rybakina and a host of other top stars are chasing her. She has settled in the Iga era. But how it will turn out remains to be seen. I feel like I could use my experience just a little bit more, more than worrying about pressure and expectations, she said in Stuttgart. I’m just happy to have been number 1 in the world for over a year, she added with a smile. It’s an exciting time.

Iga Swiatek: The sky’s the limit Swiatek, from the outside, seamlessly took over from Barty, who had won the Australian Open in 2022 when she shockedly retired at the top of the sport at the age of 25. The Pole captured six titles in four months in that series of 37 games. which was stopped in the middle rounds of Wimbledon following her French Open win. She just keeps going, tennis great Martina Navratilova said about Swiatek’s mentality after her Parisian triumph. She’s really great at staying in the moment and not freaking out. She also has confidence. But the American hard-court swing put that confidence to the test, and it wasn’t until she worked her way through four particularly sticky tests in New York City’s summer humidity that she felt the same air of invincibility the streak had given her, beating Our Jabour in a rollercoaster women’s final. It’s hard to describe it in one sentence, Swiatek said after the win. But I’m just super proud of myself. I wasn’t sure if I was already at the level to actually win a Grand Slam, especially not [at the] US Open where the surface is so fast. She added: It’s something I wasn’t expecting for sure. That is also a kind of confirmation for me [the] the sky is the limit. I’m proud… also a little surprised; just glad I was able to do this. Although she found both success and failure in the final stages of the 2022 season, Swiatek had become a household name for Polish fans as well as tennis fans around the world. She was named WTA Player of the Year and European Sportsperson of the Year. To start 2023, she was named the Polish Sports Personality of the Year and recently added to TIMEs 100 list of most influential list.

‘I just want to play tennis well’ But what’s next for Iga? Clay remains her most dominant surface and is currently being challenged at the high altitude Madrid Open, which can make the terrain extremely tricky for anyone. I want to win every tournament I go to, she said on arrival in the Spanish capital. But you know, Madrid is still that kind of tournament that I don’t understand 100 percent yet. … For now, I’m just really focused on the first one [match] and i will take it step by step. When you reach the top of the ladder, that can be the challenge: keep taking things one step at a time. Swiatek understands that more and more as the women’s tour is now without Barty and a four-time main champion Naomi Osaka, who announced a pregnancy earlier this year. The goat, Serena Williamssaid she was growing away from the sport at the end of 2022. But as the noise around her gets louder, Swiatek has gotten used to putting on her noise-canceling headphones when she walks the track. … and also walks away from it. I just want to play good tennis, she added in Stuttgart, where she defeated Sabalenka in the final. I don’t want to think about all those things that usually bother us. A recipe for success? I could do that here, she said. I really like playing on clay courts, so I’m hoping I’ll focus on just tennis, you know, just playing. Just play.

