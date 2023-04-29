Sports
Summary: Avalanche takes Game 6 to extend their season
Faced with an unfamiliar situation, the Colorado Avalanche headed for their final road game at the home of the cracking seattle in a real game that must win. After going five long games without a lead, the defending champions finally showed what they were capable of and won the game 4-1 to take the now-drawn run to a decisive seventh game at Ball Arena.
The game
Getting to the board first was crucial and the Avalanche did just that despite squandering their first power play when Bowen Byram shot the puck over Philipp Grubauer’s shoulder for his first career playoff goal. And then a Seattle challenge for offside took the goal away when it was determined that Evan Rodrigues didn’t have possession of the puck as it was in his feet when he crossed the blue line or something.
To make matters worse, Seattle then scored the first goal of the game when Vince Dunn fired a punch shot from the left circle when he was left uncovered at 15:48. Soon after, the Avalanche would take a penalty, which, as usual, only exacerbated their problems.
But the first period wouldn’t end with anything heading toward Colorado, as Mikko Rantanen jumped on a loose puck with the net wide open and tied the game at 20 seconds into the frame. After all the setbacks, a 1-1 draw was just what was needed to give the team a little breather.
The second period was a more even affair, but the Avalanche began to take control, with Seattle allowing only four shots despite the team’s power plays. Andrew Cogliano was viciously boarded by Jordan Eberle and only a two-minute minor was called. He was able to return to the game, so that’s probably not an indication of an imminent suspension.
Despite no scoring on that power play, or any others, it was ultimately the tertiary score that showed up to save the day and eventually become the winning goal. Erik Johnson, who had not scored a goal all season, was tipped off a shot by a Kraken player to put the Avalanche ahead at 7:21.
The period was not yet over when Mr. Magic itself appeared on the scoresheet. Artturi Lehkonen, of course, added to that crucial lead at 16:57 and the Avalanche were on their way to the final 20 minutes of play.
A well-known lock-down effort occurred in the third period when the avalanche smothered the Kraken and didn’t pose much danger, especially at 5-on-5. Lehkonen was rewarded with another goal, this time into the empty net and the final 4-1 score in favor of Colorado.
Take away food
If the Avalanche want to continue in this series, let alone the postseason, they need to sort out the power play. Yes, the unit finished sixth in the NHL in the regular season and they’ve had some decent scoring opportunities this run, but it’s going to cost this team dearly if it continues to falter. The only Colorado postseason goal scored with the man advantage was by Rantanen in the last second of the second unit.
For those counting at home the power play is now 1/17 or 5.8% (it’s zero percent if the short goal they gave up is included) and that’s in addition to going 0/6 against the 21st ranked penalty kill of Seattle in the normal season. Sure, over 82 games the power play would probably normalize to their standard expected conversion rate of 25%, but they’ve got one game and need at least one goal from it or there’s no tomorrow. Lack of creativity and urgency are recurring problems for a team that still has elite talent in the top division.
The good news is that playing with a lead makes a big difference as the Avalanche were able to dictate play and showed they are still a tough opponent despite the depleted line-up. With their season back on the line, this win will hopefully give the defending champions a boost of confidence that they can repeat this feat in front of their home crowd and earn a date with the Dallas Stars in the second round.
Expectant
Game 7 to win this first round series against Seattle by puck drop Sunday night at 7:30 PM MT on TNT.
|
