



What started as a friendly zero-point table tennis match turned into an action-packed five-game showdown between Lancaster and York. The warm-up didn’t give me confidence, quite a few balls flew into the crowd. But there was a lot of laughter between the two sides. Activities Officer Rohan opened the game and led to a cheer-off between the York and Lancaster fans (who had managed to fill every spot around the ping pong table), which was easily won by the York fans. This is his first home at Roses and it was clear how much he enjoys the event and soaks up the atmosphere. York Vice-Chancellor Charlie Jeffery took the first game against Lancaster Vice-Chancellor Andy Schofield and he showed some real table tennis skill, catapulting York to an early victory after the game had lasted six minutes. Franki Riley and Meg Homburg joined the Vice Chancellors for a second game. Franki gave everything, but Meg clearly practiced and helped Lancaster to a fast second game. Franki stated that table tennis was chosen because it is a sport that anyone could pick up quite easily. Hopefully people will see us do it and think I can do it That was certainly the case with an audience that didn’t know the full rules of the game (there was a lot of googling in the audience), but everyone loved it! The third game started and ended quickly with another victory for York, with Charlie Jeffery again carrying the York team (I see a career change here). In the fourth game York dominated and flew in another easy victory. At that point, York had the win, dominating in three of the four games, so this final game was all about pride. And you could see that. This was the best match and Lancaster gave it all. It was neck and neck throughout with Lancaster scoring the equalizing goal consistently. But in the end York took another win, just a shame it didn’t bring any points! At the end of the match, Franki explained why they had played a friendly. This is the whole point of Roses it’s not just for people who are sporty it’s for absolutely everyone and we wanted to show Rohan echoed this by saying these matches show the point of roses Laughing, Franki also said that this match shows that The VCs are better than sporty people. Charlie Jeffrey did say that the whole game was intensely competitive and you could feel that competitive energy in the room. Charlie Jeffrey beamed with pride and added: “I’m so glad this is happening at the university and it’s one of the best features of this university It just goes to show that it doesn’t matter if Roses are red or white, it’s about joining in and having fun.

