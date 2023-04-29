Lehigh and Holy Cross meet in the Patriot League quarterfinals





BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania — The Lehigh women’s lacrosse team will host Holy Cross in the Patriot League quarterfinals at noon on Sunday. Admission is free at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Lehigh (11-5) clinched the number 4 seed in the tournament after going 6-3 in the Patriot League regular season. Holy Cross is the fifth seed. The Crusaders went 4-5 in the Patriot League. The Crusaders defeated Bucknell 22-21 on Thursday to punch their ticket into the tournament. This is Lehigh’s ninth straight year to have made it to the Patriot League Tournament, as the Mountain Hawks have played in every tournament since 2014. Lehigh is 5-3 all-time in the Patriot League quarterfinals. The Mountain Hawks have won the last two quarterfinals they played in, beating Navy in 2021 and Colgate last year. Lehigh’s starting offensive unit rallied for 20 points in Thursday’s 17-11 victory over Colgate. Emma Eberhardt had six points (4G, 2A), Olivia Megger had five points (4G, 1A) and Gabby Schneider And Katya Carnevale both had five points. junior goalkeeper Hayley hunt has tallied 10 saves in each of the last three games. She ranks second in the league in saves per game (9.00). Hunt also caused two turnovers and grabbed five ground balls in the win over the Raiders. Senior Midfielder Cassie Martin has been strong in the draw checks all season and continues to rise in the record books. She holds the season record for draft checks (99) and is now second all-time in draft checks (176). Marte won 11 draws against Colgate. Sondra Dickey has the most draw controls ahead of Lehigh (252). Lehigh is 22-10 all-time against Holy Cross. The Mountain Hawks have won their last eight games. The last time the two met in the Patriot League Tournament was in 2018. The Mountain Hawks won 16-15 in overtime. Lehigh and Holy Cross met on April 22 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Lehigh won 17-15. After leading by as many as eight goals, the Crusaders managed to score within two points, but the Mountain Hawks were strong to hold onto the win. Memeger had a team-high of seven points (4G, 3A). While Lehigh was able to hold onto victory, Holy Cross’s Lauren Drillock was a major reason the Crusaders were able to claw back. Drillock had eight points (6G, 2A). Drillock leads the way to Holy Cross. She scored 64 points (45G, 19A) this season. No one else on Holy Cross has more than 36 points. Sunday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+. The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to the semifinals, Thursday in Baltimore. Loyola is the host and top seed after a 9-0 Patriot League regular season victory. Like Lehigh Women’s Lacrosse on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content, team updates and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehighsports.com/news/2023/4/29/womens-lacrosse-lehigh-and-holy-cross-to-meet-in-patriot-league-quarterfinals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos