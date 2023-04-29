Football figure at the forefront of the Cardinals’ thinking in Day 2 of NFL Draft





TEMPE – Friday was another wild day of drafting for the Arizona Cardinals. After an eventful round 1 with two trades and the addition of offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. of Ohio State with the sixth overall pick, freshman general manager Monti Ossenfort doubled Friday night with even more moves and a trio of prospects. After trading the 33rd overall pick in a deal with the Tennessee Titans that gave the Cardinals Nos. 41 and 72 this year and a third-round pick in 2024, Arizona used the first of those three picks to bring edgeback BJ Ojulari from LSU. The 72nd pick from the Titans trade, meanwhile, was used on Syracuse CB Garrett Williams before Arizona added Stanford WR Mike Wilson at number 94. For two days of the NFL Draft, it’s a clean split between offensive and defensive players at two apiece. For Ossenfort, the Friday night theme was largely dominated by one thing: football character. And you don’t have to look long to find it, especially when you’re talking about Ojulari and his prestigious number 18 jersey handed out to a player who leads by example and who has great attention to detail and focus on the task at hand available. at LSU. “It is awarded to one player each year by coaches and staff. Talented football player and even better person who we would like to add to the program, “said Ossenfort on Friday evening. Williams showed immense football character during his visit to the Cardinals at the NFL Draft Combine. Ossenfort summed up the cornerback with three words: “Mature, tough, reliable.” And despite Williams still recovering from a torn ACL last October, his target month for a return is July. Wilson, meanwhile, brings elite hardiness and was a player scouts targeted because someone needed to add Arizona to the program, according to Ossenfort. All three picks were team captains in 2022 for their schools. But the icing on the cake of Day 2? That came from the last move of the night. With number 96 in the third round, but with no draft picks in rounds 4 and 5, Ossenfort decided to make one last deal on Friday. Shipping the pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Nos. 122, 139 and 168 allowed the Cardinals to return to the fourth and fifth rounds. “Just the way things fell, we had just cleaned up there,” Ossenfort said. “It just allows us to live in the draft tomorrow and not have to sit and watch over-60s come off the board before we pick again. “That was more the motivation at the time than pushing one more thing to 2024.” A look at Arizona’s current Day 3 picks: – Round 4: No. 122

– Round 5: No. 139

– Round 5: No. 168

– Round 6: No. 180

– Round 6: No. 213 Follow @Tdrake4sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonasports.com/story/3522111/football-character-at-forefront-of-cardinals-thinking-in-day-2-of-nfl-draft/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos