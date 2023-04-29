



San Diego, California Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Women’s Tennis took on Pepperdine University, in a highly anticipated game in the WCC Tennis Tournament. The LMU women dropped a 4-0 decision against the top-seeded Waves on Saturday. The LMU Lions, coached by Augustine Moreno have had a strong season, with an overall record of 15-7 and a conference record of 7-2 at the WCC Tournament. The Pepperdine Waves have also had a strong season, with an overall record of 18-3 and a conference record of 7-0. Doubles proved to be a challenge for the Lions as Pepperdine’s Thamchaiwat and Zarr took down Wiktoria Rutkowska And Isabella Tcherkes Zade , 6-2. Shortly afterwards, the wave pair Campana and Reason were defeated Sophia presents And Anna Paradise , 6-1 to take home the double point. Although they lost the double point, the Lions didn’t lose their resolve. LMU set their sights on singles. The rivalry between the LMU and Pepperdine is always intense and both teams wanted to come out on top in this critical match in the WCC Tournament. Pepperdine is eventually crowned champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament after an intense singles matchup. Sophia presents illustrated intensity by winning the first set against Pepperdine’s Anna Campana, 6-3. Sofia tried to catch up for the Lions; however, she had to leave her court after Pepperdine scored the winning run. In quick order, Pepperdine took lanes, 5, 3 and 2 to claim the WCC Women’s Tennis title. “Our ladies have played exceptionally well throughout the tournament and I am incredibly proud of them,” said Moreno. “Unfortunately, four points are needed to win the game and we fell short.” After the championship game, the WCC announced the WCC All-Tournament Team. LMU picked up an all-tournament team roster with Sophia presents . LMU awaits selections for the NCAA tournament in singles and doubles. Results:

Competition doubles: Veronika Miroshnichenko and Eva Marie Voracek (LMU) & Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen (Pepperdine) abandoned the game after a double play on court 3.

Beat Lisa Zaar and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (Pepperdine). Wiktoria Rutkowska And Isabella Tcherkes Zade (LMU); 2-6.

Nikki Reasonable and Anna Campana (Pepperdine) def. Stefania Rogozinska-Dzikand Anna Paradise (LMU); 1-6. Singles Competition: Veronika Miroshnichenko (LMU) v Lisa Zaar (Pepperdine); abandoned after clinch on lane 2.

Savannah Broadus (Pepperdine) defeats. Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik (LMU); 0-6, 2-6

Janice Tjen (Pepperdine) defeats. Eva Marie Voracek (LMU); 4-6, 1-6

Anna Paradise (LMU) vs. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (Pepperdine); abandoned after clinch on lane 2.

Nikki Reasonable (Pepperdine) def. Isabella Tcherkes Zade (LMU);0-6, 0-1

Sophia Munera (LMU) vs. Anna Campana (Pepperdine); abandoned after clinch on lane 2. ITA rankings (From 25-04-2023):

Team: LMU No. 51 in Division I Women’s Tennis

Single people: LMU Veronika Miroshnichenko Nr. 87 in Division I Women’s Tennis

Doubles: LMU Veronika Miroshnichenko & Eva Marie Voracek Nr. 11 in Division I Women’s Tennis Order of finishing: Doubles: 2, 3, 1 (aborted after clinch on court 3)

Next game: TBD after the NCAA selections on Monday, May 1st.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lmulions.com/news/2023/4/29/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-give-their-all-in-wcc-championship-match.aspx

