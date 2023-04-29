Two-time athlete Uma Corniea is going to play hockey at Princeton and is looking forward to the final lacrosse season





EDINA, minor — Braemar Arena has been the domain of Uma Corniea for the past four years. It’s where she’s had the majority of her 103 wins – that’s a state record. Now this is all behind her, but before she goes to play college hockey in Princeton, she has one more sports season in high school. “It was great. Lacrosse is definitely a big change from hockey,” said Corniea. Corniea didn’t start playing lacrosse until ninth grade. “Some of my hockey teammates said, ‘We need a goalie for lacrosse.’ And I was like, “Okay sure. Why not? Let’s do it!” I’m a goalkeeper. Yes, I can. Like on the ice, on the field, the same. It’s not, but close enough,” Corniea said. Close enough that she has become one of the state’s best goalkeepers in two sports. “Yeah, I think she just has a great goalkeeper mentality. If you look up goalkeeper in the dictionary, it’s Uma,” said Kelly Crampton, the head coach of Edina’s girls’ lacrosse team. You can also look her up in the record books — most wins ever and the 2023 Senior Goalie of the Year. “I mean, just a little unbelievable is one word. It doesn’t feel real,’ Corniea said. “Because I just got to play the sport I love with the people I love. And to see that being part of that is pretty incredible and I’m very lucky for that.” Her varsity career spanned six years and two schools. It ended with a semifinal exit in this season’s state tournament. “I like that I don’t have to completely process that my high school hockey career is over,” Corniea said. She’s back to lacrosse now – a softer vibe than hockey. This spring season is a chance for Uma to spend time with friends while still competing. “We played flag football together, which is a girls’ league at Edina. And we’ve won four championships. So Uma likes to win,” said Kelcie Meitz. The Ivy League is next. With DI teams to face and shots to save. “I think it’s just a fun way to work hard at something else because it’s very different from hockey,” said Corniea. So for now, Corniea is having a rare time relaxing with lacrosse. Run Clayton Ren Clayton grew up in Minneapolis as a true sports fanatic. He especially enjoys watching the Olympic Games, the Masters Tournament and the World Series.

