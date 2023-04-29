Sports
ITF Over 45s: Meet India’s supermoms who win on and off the field
Not much has been heard about the top female tennis players in the country, but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has recognized the importance and posted a nice article on its website about the over-45 women’s team.
They may not be world beaters as they are mothers who have largely learned the game over the past few years, but Nazneen Rahman, Dr. Jyotsna Patel, captain Sonal Vohra and Sonia Samuel have found time to play tennis regularly ahead of the World Championships.
It seems like a fairy tale to have played two World Cups within a year. Last August for the first time in Portugal and now as captain in Turkey, Sonal Vohra said.
It was extra responsibility, but Sonal enjoyed the experience as she took pride in her job.
The level of many teams was spectacular. In defeat, we learned tactics, strategy and judicial art, Sonal admitted.
The ITF graphically depicts the fact that India had only seven female players participating in Masters tennis in 2019. Last year that number had risen to 54. The country’s ITF Masters tournaments have also increased from 14 in 2021 to 24 last year.
Those numbers should be the envy of professional men’s and women’s tennis players yearning for more events at home. However, the fact remains that it is profitable for the organizers to organize Masters events as there is negligible prize money.
Supported by her husband Rajat and a series of coaches, Sonal plays tennis regularly, having taken her daughters Maahira and Kara to school.
Dr. Jyotsna Patel, a gynaecologist, is married to Dr. Deepak Patel, who is also a USPTR certified tennis coach. Her 19-year-old son Umang and 15-year-old daughter Urvi enjoy playing tennis.
It may be a tennis family, but Dr. Jyotsna also regularly runs 10K events and the tougher half marathons, also winning gold and silver.
A woman is the backbone of every household. Her health comes first. It’s important to get more women on the tennis courts, Dr Jyotsna said.
Nazneen Rahman is a journalist. Her father and mother were good at badminton and table tennis. She herself competed in school athletic events and also played basketball.
Hailing from Assam, Nazneen is married to a tennis coach, Shahnawaz Zaffar. Tennis helped her daughter Raina get an education in the US. Training with her daughter helped Nazneen learn the nuances of tennis.
The World Cup in Turkey was special. With Dilip Mohanty I reached the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles. We defeated a German pair 6-1, 6-4 in the front quarter. It was a big achievement for me to get into the top 50 of the world rankings, said Nazneen.
Naznee has a mini gym at home and also participates in half marathons to build up her stamina.
I think more women should come to play, said Nazneen, who was grateful to the national federation for the number of ITF Masters tournaments across the country.
An athlete since childhood and a college softball player, Sonia Samuel learned tennis in 2018 while accompanying the youngest of her three sons to KTTA Academy in Juhu.
Tennis is my regular dose of medicine, said Sonia, who was eager to work on her mental strength, physical stamina and overall technique to enjoy the game more.
Female participation is low in India. It’s a shame because there’s so much talent. Women do not go out to play due to family constraints or financial reasons. It has improved in recent years. More players and better competition would help improve our standard, Sonia said.
Sonal Vohra summed it up nicely. The mindset needs to change from accepting domesticity and lack of ambition to looking more into sports, work and public space, she said.
