The softball season ends on Senior Day





PROVISION, RI Brown’s softball season ended on Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Yale in the final game of the season. The Bears celebrated their six seniors before the game, honoring contributions from Juliet Gubner , Erin Elgas , Nicole Kim , Jade Hagiwara , Megan Gormley And Lauren Lang . Alexis Guevara allowed only two runs, gave up eight hits and struckout five, but the Bears couldn’t catch Yale starter, Nicole Conway. Brown ended the game with only three hits with two walks and one hit by pitch. Yale scored the first run in the top of the first and the Bears looked like they were ready to respond Jasmine Hsiao doubled to lead off the bottom of the inning. After advancing to third on a strikeout, Hsiao attempted to score on a wild pitch, but was caught in a rundown that ended Brown’s threat. Brown stranded two runners in the second on a single by Moe Kastens and a walk along Lily Berlinger but two flyouts ended the inning. Dara English ran in the third and Juliet Gubner singled in the fourth, but Conway kept the Bears off the board. Yale doubled the lead in the fifth and Brown scored only one more baserunner, Kastens was hit by a pitch in the sixth, for the rest of the game. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

