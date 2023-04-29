Connect with us

Football at SEA Games 2023: results and scores

Football at SEA Games 2023: results and scores

 


Over the years football has been a big part of the Southeast Asian Games and the Southeast Asian Games 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, is no different.

The 32nd edition of the Sea games has two football tournaments, one for men and one for women.

The Cambodia 2023 men’s football tournament is an under-22 affair and consists of 10 nations, while the eight-team women’s league has no age restrictions.

For both events, the countries are divided into two groups (five teams each for men and four for women).

After the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The two losing semi-finalists will play for bronze while the winning teams from the last four will compete in the final.

2023 Southeast Asian Games: Men’s Soccer Groups

group A: Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, East Timor

Group B: Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos

2023 Southeast Asian Games: Women’s Soccer Groups

group A: Vietnam, Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia

Group B: Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Laos

Olympic National Stadium and Price Stadium are the venues for the men’s tournament, while Army Stadium, Smart RSN Stadium and Olympic National Stadium will host women’s matches.

Vietnam won the gold medals in both the men’s and women’s categories at the last edition in Hanoi.

Thailand is the most successful team in SEA Games men’s football with 16 gold medals, while Vietnam, with seven gold medals, was the most dominant team in the women’s game at the biennial multi-sport event.

The men’s soccer tournament of the SEA Games 2023 starts on April 29, a week before the official opening ceremony, and runs until May 16. The women’s event will be played from May 3 to 15.

SEA Games 2023 Men’s Soccer – Group Stage Results, Scores & Points Table

Men’s Soccer: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group A Points Table

Group A schedule, results and scores

April 29, Saturday

Indonesia 3, Philippines 0

Cambodia 4, East Timor 0

May 2, Tuesday

Myanmar vs East Timor – 4:00 PM

Philippines vs Cambodia – 7:00 PM

May 4, Thursday

Indonesia vs Myanmar – 4:00 PM

East Timor vs Philippines – 7:00 PM

May 7, Sunday

East Timor vs Indonesia – 4:00 PM

Myanmar vs Cambodia – 7:00 PM

May 10, Wednesday

Philippines vs Myanmar – 4:00 PM

Cambodia vs Indonesia – 7:00 PM

Men’s Soccer: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group B Points Table

Group B schedule, results and scores

April 30, Sunday

Thailand vs Singapore – 4:00 PM

Vietnam vs Laos – 7:00 PM

May 3, Wednesday

Singapore vs Vietnam – 4:00 PM

Malaysia vs Laos – 7:00 PM

May 6, Saturday

Thailand vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM

Laos vs Singapore – 7:00 PM

May 8, Monday

Laos v Thailand – 4:00 PM

Malaysia vs Vietnam – 7:00 PM

May 11, Thursday

Singapore vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM

Vietnam vs Thailand – 7:00 PM

*The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals

Glossary: ​​GF – goals for (goals), GA – goals against (goals against), GD – goal difference

2023 Southeast Asian Games Men’s Soccer Semifinal Results

May 13, Saturday

Semi-final 1: Winner group A against runner-up group B – 4:00 PM

Semi-final 2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up – 8:00 PM

Southeast Asian Games 2023 men’s soccer medal matches results

May 16, Tuesday

Bronze Match: Semi-Final Loser 1 vs Semi-Final Loser 14 – 4:00 PM

Gold Medal Match: Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 14 – 7:30pm

SEA Games 2023 women’s football – results, scores and points table group stage

Women’s Football: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group A Points Table

Group A schedule, results and scores

May 3, Wednesday

Vietnam vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM

Myanmar in the Philippines – 8:00 PM

May 6, Saturday

Myanmar vs Vietnam – 4:00 PM

Malaysia vs Philippines – 8pm

May 9, Tuesday

Vietnam vs Philippines – 4pm

Myanmar vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM

Women’s Football: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group B Points Table

Group B schedule, results and scores

May 3, Wednesday

Thailand vs Singapore – 4:00 PM

Cambodia vs Laos – 8:00 PM

May 6, Saturday

Laos v Thailand – 4:00 PM

Singapore vs Cambodia – 8:00 PM

May 9, Tuesday

Singapore vs Laos – 8pm

Cambodia vs Thailand – 8:00 PM

*The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals

Glossary: ​​GF – goals for (goals), GA – goals against (goals against), GD – goal difference

2023 Southeast Asian Games women’s football semi-final results

May 12, Friday

Semi-final 1: Winner group A against runner-up group B – 4:00 PM

Semifinal 2: Group B winner vs Group A runners-up – 4:00 PM

Southeast Asian Games 2023 women’s football medal matches results

May 15, Monday

Bronze Match: Semi-Final Loser 1 vs Semi-Final Loser 14 – 4:00 PM

Gold Medal Match – Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 14 – 7:30pm

SEA Games 2023 Football: Medalists

