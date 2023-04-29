Sports
Football at SEA Games 2023: results and scores
Over the years football has been a big part of the Southeast Asian Games and the Southeast Asian Games 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, is no different.
The 32nd edition of the Sea games has two football tournaments, one for men and one for women.
The Cambodia 2023 men’s football tournament is an under-22 affair and consists of 10 nations, while the eight-team women’s league has no age restrictions.
For both events, the countries are divided into two groups (five teams each for men and four for women).
After the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The two losing semi-finalists will play for bronze while the winning teams from the last four will compete in the final.
2023 Southeast Asian Games: Men’s Soccer Groups
group A: Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, East Timor
Group B: Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos
2023 Southeast Asian Games: Women’s Soccer Groups
group A: Vietnam, Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia
Group B: Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Laos
Olympic National Stadium and Price Stadium are the venues for the men’s tournament, while Army Stadium, Smart RSN Stadium and Olympic National Stadium will host women’s matches.
Vietnam won the gold medals in both the men’s and women’s categories at the last edition in Hanoi.
Thailand is the most successful team in SEA Games men’s football with 16 gold medals, while Vietnam, with seven gold medals, was the most dominant team in the women’s game at the biennial multi-sport event.
The men’s soccer tournament of the SEA Games 2023 starts on April 29, a week before the official opening ceremony, and runs until May 16. The women’s event will be played from May 3 to 15.
SEA Games 2023 Men’s Soccer – Group Stage Results, Scores & Points Table
Men’s Soccer: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group A Points Table
Group A schedule, results and scores
April 29, Saturday
Indonesia 3, Philippines 0
Cambodia 4, East Timor 0
May 2, Tuesday
Myanmar vs East Timor – 4:00 PM
Philippines vs Cambodia – 7:00 PM
May 4, Thursday
Indonesia vs Myanmar – 4:00 PM
East Timor vs Philippines – 7:00 PM
May 7, Sunday
East Timor vs Indonesia – 4:00 PM
Myanmar vs Cambodia – 7:00 PM
May 10, Wednesday
Philippines vs Myanmar – 4:00 PM
Cambodia vs Indonesia – 7:00 PM
Men’s Soccer: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group B Points Table
Group B schedule, results and scores
April 30, Sunday
Thailand vs Singapore – 4:00 PM
Vietnam vs Laos – 7:00 PM
May 3, Wednesday
Singapore vs Vietnam – 4:00 PM
Malaysia vs Laos – 7:00 PM
May 6, Saturday
Thailand vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM
Laos vs Singapore – 7:00 PM
May 8, Monday
Laos v Thailand – 4:00 PM
Malaysia vs Vietnam – 7:00 PM
May 11, Thursday
Singapore vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM
Vietnam vs Thailand – 7:00 PM
*The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals
Glossary: GF – goals for (goals), GA – goals against (goals against), GD – goal difference
2023 Southeast Asian Games Men’s Soccer Semifinal Results
May 13, Saturday
Semi-final 1: Winner group A against runner-up group B – 4:00 PM
Semi-final 2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up – 8:00 PM
Southeast Asian Games 2023 men’s soccer medal matches results
May 16, Tuesday
Bronze Match: Semi-Final Loser 1 vs Semi-Final Loser 14 – 4:00 PM
Gold Medal Match: Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 14 – 7:30pm
SEA Games 2023 women’s football – results, scores and points table group stage
Women’s Football: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group A Points Table
Group A schedule, results and scores
May 3, Wednesday
Vietnam vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM
Myanmar in the Philippines – 8:00 PM
May 6, Saturday
Myanmar vs Vietnam – 4:00 PM
Malaysia vs Philippines – 8pm
May 9, Tuesday
Vietnam vs Philippines – 4pm
Myanmar vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM
Women’s Football: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group B Points Table
Group B schedule, results and scores
May 3, Wednesday
Thailand vs Singapore – 4:00 PM
Cambodia vs Laos – 8:00 PM
May 6, Saturday
Laos v Thailand – 4:00 PM
Singapore vs Cambodia – 8:00 PM
May 9, Tuesday
Singapore vs Laos – 8pm
Cambodia vs Thailand – 8:00 PM
*The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals
Glossary: GF – goals for (goals), GA – goals against (goals against), GD – goal difference
2023 Southeast Asian Games women’s football semi-final results
May 12, Friday
Semi-final 1: Winner group A against runner-up group B – 4:00 PM
Semifinal 2: Group B winner vs Group A runners-up – 4:00 PM
Southeast Asian Games 2023 women’s football medal matches results
May 15, Monday
Bronze Match: Semi-Final Loser 1 vs Semi-Final Loser 14 – 4:00 PM
Gold Medal Match – Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 14 – 7:30pm
SEA Games 2023 Football: Medalists
