Football at SEA Games 2023: results and scores





Over the years football has been a big part of the Southeast Asian Games and the Southeast Asian Games 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, is no different. The 32nd edition of the Sea games has two football tournaments, one for men and one for women. The Cambodia 2023 men’s football tournament is an under-22 affair and consists of 10 nations, while the eight-team women’s league has no age restrictions. For both events, the countries are divided into two groups (five teams each for men and four for women). After the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The two losing semi-finalists will play for bronze while the winning teams from the last four will compete in the final. 2023 Southeast Asian Games: Men’s Soccer Groups group A: Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, East Timor Group B: Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos 2023 Southeast Asian Games: Women’s Soccer Groups group A: Vietnam, Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia Group B: Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Laos Olympic National Stadium and Price Stadium are the venues for the men’s tournament, while Army Stadium, Smart RSN Stadium and Olympic National Stadium will host women’s matches. Vietnam won the gold medals in both the men’s and women’s categories at the last edition in Hanoi. Thailand is the most successful team in SEA Games men’s football with 16 gold medals, while Vietnam, with seven gold medals, was the most dominant team in the women’s game at the biennial multi-sport event. The men’s soccer tournament of the SEA Games 2023 starts on April 29, a week before the official opening ceremony, and runs until May 16. The women’s event will be played from May 3 to 15. SEA Games 2023 Men’s Soccer – Group Stage Results, Scores & Points Table Men’s Soccer: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group A Points Table

Group A schedule, results and scores April 29, Saturday Indonesia 3, Philippines 0 Cambodia 4, East Timor 0 May 2, Tuesday Myanmar vs East Timor – 4:00 PM Philippines vs Cambodia – 7:00 PM May 4, Thursday Indonesia vs Myanmar – 4:00 PM East Timor vs Philippines – 7:00 PM May 7, Sunday East Timor vs Indonesia – 4:00 PM Myanmar vs Cambodia – 7:00 PM May 10, Wednesday Philippines vs Myanmar – 4:00 PM Cambodia vs Indonesia – 7:00 PM Men’s Soccer: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group B Points Table

Group B schedule, results and scores April 30, Sunday Thailand vs Singapore – 4:00 PM Vietnam vs Laos – 7:00 PM May 3, Wednesday Singapore vs Vietnam – 4:00 PM Malaysia vs Laos – 7:00 PM May 6, Saturday Thailand vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM Laos vs Singapore – 7:00 PM May 8, Monday Laos v Thailand – 4:00 PM Malaysia vs Vietnam – 7:00 PM May 11, Thursday Singapore vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM Vietnam vs Thailand – 7:00 PM *The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals Glossary: ​​GF – goals for (goals), GA – goals against (goals against), GD – goal difference 2023 Southeast Asian Games Men’s Soccer Semifinal Results May 13, Saturday Semi-final 1: Winner group A against runner-up group B – 4:00 PM Semi-final 2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up – 8:00 PM Southeast Asian Games 2023 men’s soccer medal matches results May 16, Tuesday Bronze Match: Semi-Final Loser 1 vs Semi-Final Loser 14 – 4:00 PM Gold Medal Match: Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 14 – 7:30pm SEA Games 2023 women’s football – results, scores and points table group stage Women’s Football: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group A Points Table

Group A schedule, results and scores May 3, Wednesday Vietnam vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM Myanmar in the Philippines – 8:00 PM May 6, Saturday Myanmar vs Vietnam – 4:00 PM Malaysia vs Philippines – 8pm May 9, Tuesday Vietnam vs Philippines – 4pm Myanmar vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM Women’s Football: 2023 Southeast Asian Games Group B Points Table

Group B schedule, results and scores May 3, Wednesday Thailand vs Singapore – 4:00 PM Cambodia vs Laos – 8:00 PM May 6, Saturday Laos v Thailand – 4:00 PM Singapore vs Cambodia – 8:00 PM May 9, Tuesday Singapore vs Laos – 8pm Cambodia vs Thailand – 8:00 PM *The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals Glossary: ​​GF – goals for (goals), GA – goals against (goals against), GD – goal difference 2023 Southeast Asian Games women’s football semi-final results May 12, Friday Semi-final 1: Winner group A against runner-up group B – 4:00 PM Semifinal 2: Group B winner vs Group A runners-up – 4:00 PM Southeast Asian Games 2023 women’s football medal matches results May 15, Monday Bronze Match: Semi-Final Loser 1 vs Semi-Final Loser 14 – 4:00 PM Gold Medal Match – Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 14 – 7:30pm SEA Games 2023 Football: Medalists

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/southeast-asian-games-2023-football-results-scores The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos