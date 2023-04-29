Medvedev beats Vavassori in Madrid | ATP tour





Thirty-two wins and counting for Daniil Medvedev in 2023. Even the move to his less favored clay court hasn’t stopped the 27-year-old from racking up victories on the ATP Tour. After his Monte-Carlo quarterfinal, Medvedev got off to a rock-solid start to his Mutua Madrid Open campaign on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori. Medvedev remained patient against world No. 164 Vavassori, scoring a late service break in each set to secure an 82nd-minute win. Vavassori had scored the biggest win of his career against Andy Murray in the first round at the Caja Magica, but the second-seeded Medvedevs combination of massive serve and relentless baseline hitting proved a step too far for the Italian. I played well today. I felt [good]said Medvedev, saving all three break points he faced in his second-round win. There were some tight moments in the game, but when we had rallies from the baseline I often felt in control. I am very happy with my level. With the win, Medvedev improved to 2-3 in Madrid, where he also reached the third round in 2021. Despite often acknowledging that he is not comfortable on clay, the 19-time tour-level title holder hopes his opening win can be achieved. the basis for a larger circulation in the Spanish capital. I just want to do my best, Medvedev said. Of course everyone here says I would like it a little bit more than other clay courts because the serve is a little faster, the track is faster. So far I haven’t done well in Madrid, but today was a great game and I hope for more games like this in the next two weeks. World No. 3 Medvedev is now 32-4 for the year, a record that has taken him to first place in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. He is chasing his fifth Tour trophy of the season in Madrid as he now prepares for a third round against another qualifier, Alexander Shevchenko. Shevchenko backed up his first round victory against JJ Wolf in Madrid in style by dismantling 31st seed Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-1. The 22-year-old converted all five break points he earned to tie up 24 winners in his 45-minute win as he reached the third round on his ATP Masters 1000 main-draw debut. The fast-rising Shevchenko has already won two ATP Challenger Tour events in 2023 (including one in Madrid earlier this month) and broke through the Top 100 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time on April 17. You May Also Like: Shevchenkos Surge: Lots of game on and off the course Also on Saturday, Alex de Minaur made a fast start to his campaign in Madrid by beating qualifier Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 7-6(5). The 16th seed kept his nerve in a tight second-set tiebreak to improve to 15-8 for 2023 and take a 4-3 lead against Cecchinato in the pairs ATP Head2Head series. De Minaur’s opponent in the third round is another qualifier, Aslan Karatsev. The triple ATP Tour title list passed Botic van de Zandschulp as the 23rd seed 6-2, 7-5, converting four of his seven break points in his fifth Tour-level win of the season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/medvedev-vavassori-madrid-2023-saturday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

