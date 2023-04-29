Weissbach departs nationally ranked Hill School field hockey – PA Prep Live





POTTSTOWN >> Jennifer Weissbach leaves the Hill School hockey program on top. Weissbach recently announced her impending departure from The Hill after nine years at Pottstown, where she led the Hill hockey program’s rise to the No. 2 national ranking after winning the Pa. Last year’s Independent Schools Championship. Weissbach, 31, accepted a counselor at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, where she will also continue her coaching career. Weissbach, an instructor of science, will stay with Hill until the end of the academic year. I owe Hill a huge debt. I grew up here professionally and also personally, Weissbach said in an interview with PA PrepLive. I came here as a 22 year old college graduate, not really sure what I wanted to do with my life. I think Hill helped me find my sense of purpose in this world that I leave with my heart full of love for Pottstown and for Hill School. Weissbach, a Dartmouth College alumnus who earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I National Academic Squad honors in her junior high school years, arrived at Hill after graduating as an assistant coach. After three years, she took control. Of the 12 Mid-Atlantic Prep League titles the Hills hockey team has amassed, Weissbach has led six. Last fall, the Blues won their first PAISAA title after defeating three-time defending champions Episcopal Academy at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken on November 16. What I’m most proud of is the culture I’ve built, Weissbach said. The Hill hockey program is certainly a strong program with many talented players, but what makes us special are the people. I’ve had the chance to coach some incredibly talented kids during my nine years here, but mostly people who were committed to working harder than ever before. Weissbach’s coaching schedule also includes stops at the Dartmouth Field Hockey Summer Camp, Team Vermont indoor team, Blizzard Club team, and World Camp USA Summer Camp. Weissbach scored 1,000 points in high school and has also coached girls’ basketball at Hill. Raised in North Caldwell, NJ, Weissbach was used to winning before she got to Pottstown. During her playing career, Weissbach won three New Jersey state championships at West Essex High School. To reach that pinnacle again at the preparatory level as a coach was the highest point during Weissbach’s decorated tenure at Beech Street. For me, this departure is difficult because of how much I love this program and this school. But I think what made this final chapter especially special was something no other team had ever achieved, Weissbach said. Hill finished the 2022 season 20-1 and as the top-ranked program in Pennsylvania. The Blues won 5-1 on October 19 against the then-reigning PIAA Class A champion Wyoming Seminary, after which Hill was ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Blues’ only loss of the year came on October 21, 2–0 against No. 1 Camden Catholic in New Jersey. My goal is to build a strong sense of purpose and identity in my players and that’s what field hockey has done for me, Weissbach said. To be able to do that with these kids and be a special and informative part of their lives has been incredibly rewarding. Assistant coaches Gabby Gomez and Alli Lokey currently remain on duty. In an email sent to the school, Hill athletic director Seth Eilberg stated: We immediately prioritized the head field hockey coach position in our hiring process, and I am very excited about the depth of the quality candidates that I know they will be interested in working for Hill in this capacity.

