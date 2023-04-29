Softball wins series against Cougars, 8-2 win

Next game: Houston 04-30-2023 | 12:00 am April 30 (Sun) / 12:00 PM Houston History

ORLANDO The signs are less than 24 hours away from Saturday’s start Sarah Willis’ historically perfect game Friday night, fellow right-hander Grace Jewel took advantage of the opportunity presented to her by her teammate.

“It definitely motivated me because I also wanted to have my team’s back,” said Jewell. “I studied Sarah’s play the night before because she pitched great. I was like, ‘Okay, I just need to stay ahead, use my defense and just get my team back in the dugout because they’re going to get some points .’ “

Indeed they did. The UCF softball team produced at least seven runs for its second game in a row to complement a strong seven-inning effort from Jewell as the Knights clinched the series victory over the visiting Houston Cougars, as well as their sixth straight overall win. with their 8-2 victory over the UCF softball complex Saturday afternoon.

The win marked the second consecutive game that UCF’s (32-19, 11-3 AAC) starter went the distance after Willis’ Friday perfecto, as well as Jewell’s sixth complete game of the season, tying Willis’s own score of six to tie the game. team. -pipe.

The right-hander’s effort also marked the 13th game in the Knights’ last 14 since March 29 in which UCF limited its opposition to two or fewer runs, a period in which Jewell’s quartet, Willis, Angelina DeVoe And Kaitlyn Felton combined to post a 1.27 ERA (93.2 IP, 17 ER) with 61 strikeouts and a .164 batting average-against to lead their team to a 13-1 record in that span.

“I definitely feel confident. It’s more about getting behind my team and putting my team on my back,” continued Jewell. “Just doing what my team wants me to do. I definitely feel really good there.”

UCF again turned to its winning formula that has paid dividends to the team many times over the season, scoring early and often to take the pressure off the starter. After the Cougars (19-26, 6-8 AAC) tagged Jewell for a run in the top of the first inning, the Knights quickly hit back in the form of a three-run double to right by junior transfer Chloe Evans in the home half.

The three runs in the first inning on Saturday, coupled with the Knights’ first inning on Friday night, lifted the team’s runs in the first frame of games this season to an even 50, the highest score of any inning to date please. By comparison, the 2023 Knights nearly took the first inning total of 55 from the 2022 squad, still with four games in the regular season and the conference tournament ahead.

Evans’ double also increased her already team-leading RBI total, pushing her season total to 41 with her 13th two-bagger of the season, one shy of a tie Aubrey Evans for the team leader in doubles.

“They came in and were ready to hit the ball, they came in and scored a point,” said Chloe. “With the bases loaded, I just knew I had to do what I could to score as many runs as possible, just by putting the ball in play. Hitting the ball right side would score the most points, and that’s what I tried to do.”

The double also extended her career-long hit streak to 11 games, the longest by a Knight this season. The right fielder hits a team-best .472/.512/.778 (17-for-36) during the streak, accompanied by seven extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 28 total bases.

After a Aubrey Evans sacrifice fly pushed UCF’s lead to three runs in the second frame, first baseman Shannon Doherty hit her team-best ninth home run of the season, and 29th of her career, off the left-field foul pole, extending the Knights’ advantage to 5–1 in the third inning.

With the 29th long ball of her career, Doherty drew to within two points of the tying teammate Jade Cody (31) for third on the UCF all-time home run list, becoming the second-fourth Knight in program history to reach the 30-home run mark.

“I just missed it the bat before, so it was an adjustment I had to make,” recalled Doherty. “I was just looking for her to throw that pitch again, that’s my pitch. I was just trying to make the adjustments and see the ball properly.”

A pair of Houston-errors enabled UCF’s last three runs in the fifth inning, which again proved helpful but unnecessary for the Knights’ starting pitcher.

After getting the first score, Jewell conceded only one run on four hits in Houston’s last six innings, including striking out nine of the 10 batters she faced between the second and fourth innings.

Throwing a career-high seven innings for the fourth time this season, Jewell lowered her career-best ERA to 2.33 (111.1 IP, 37 ER) with 27 appearances (18 starts), tying her season’s strikeout- total boosted to 66 as she smothered her resistance to the tune of a .182 batting average against.

“It’s hard to follow what Sarah did yesterday, but I think she did a great job keeping herself calm and just playing her game and doing what she had to do. I think she did phenomenally today. She she rolled us ground balls, she helped us make plays and that’s exactly what she has to do.

NEXT ONE

The Knights go for the three-game sweep of Houston on Sunday afternoon in their final home game of the season, with the first pitch scheduled for noon from the UCF Softball Complex. UCF will also honor its senior class of 2023 in a postgame Senior Day ceremony.