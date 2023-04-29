Live Cricket Score – KKR vs GT, Match 39, IPL 2023 | Cricbuzz.com

GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the coin toss and chose to bowl

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog for Match 39 of IPL 2023, featuring Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens. Press refresh to view the latest updates.

Match End – Shankar blitz propels GT to the top of the table

GT – 180/3 in 17.5 overs

A four and a six from Nitish Rana helps Shankar make a staggering 24-ball 50. It ends with a wide as the Titans finally cross the line comfortably. KKR looked like they had pulled it out at some point, but the 87-run fourth wicket stand, coming from just 39 deliveries, left KKR battered and bruised. With 12 points from eight games, GT moves to the top of the ranking.

Overs 16 and 17 – Miller, Shankar help GT close in

GT – 166/4 in 17 overs

A stroke of luck for Miller when Suyash loses track of the ball in the night sky coming in from the third man, much to Russell’s dismay. Shankar gets a six over deep midwicket in the same over, bringing the equation back to 38 from 24. Shankar starts the half-century score with a six from Varun and follows it up with another six from the next delivery. There are also four leg-byes in the over and a third six to Shankar in the over, making 24. Need 14 of 18.

Overs 11-15 – Miller-Shankar stable GT after fast wickets

GT – 129/3 in 15 overs

A fifty-run stand is lifted from 38 deliveries, but Pandya falls soon after, trapped perpendicularly in front by Harshit. Gill falls in the next over, one less than fifty, misjudging Narine. Suyash follows it up with a tight over, conceding only 4. Miller gets a much-needed boundary from Varun in a nine-run 14th over. He does even better in the next over, hitting a pair of sixes on Suyash, while Vijay takes Shankar as GT 18 out of the over.

Overs 7-10 – Gill-Pandya stand keeps GT on track

GT – 89/1 in 10 overs

A wrong ‘un by Suyash results in four leg-byes and a wrong field results in a boundary for Gill in the same over. Narine starts with a run of seven while Hardik finds a boundary with Suyash in the ninth to bring in seven runs. The GT skipper then goes over midwicket for a six on Narine. The chasing team has five runs more than KKR managed to score halfway.

The power play – Gill boosts GT’s progression

GT – 52/1 in 6 overs

Harshit Rana, who is playing his first IPL match this season, starts with a three-point lead. But Gill hammers some fours from Russell in the second to get the Titans in hot pursuit. A lead saves Gill as KKR loses a rating for a leg-before appeal in the third over, bowled by Harshit. The bowler ends up conceding 19, including four boundaries for Gill. Varun CV is hit for a four on his first ball by Saha, but otherwise keeps it tight. Russell strikes in his second over to return Saha for a 10-ball 10. A mistimed shot from Hardik falls just short of the keeper, much to Russell’s disappointment, and Hardik gets a four in the same over. Gill pulses for a four on Varun in the last over of the power play to help GT past 50.

Shubman Gill comes in as an Impact sub for GT, replacing Mohit Sharma. Suyash Sharma is the Impact Player for KKR, replacing Venkatesh Iyer.

Death overs – GT limits KKR to 179 despite Russell blitz

KKR – 179/7 in 20 overs

Noor Ahmad takes Gurbaz’s main wicket by letting Rashid catch him deep in the midwicket, conceding just three runs in the 16th. Year-old Russell starts with two sixes on Rashid, who ends with none for 54 of his four overs, the second most expensive spell in the IPL. Russell also hits Noor with a four, but the bowler beats Rinku to finish 2-21 from his four overs. Little ends his spell with numbers of 2-25, despite being hit for a six by David Wiese off his last ball. Russell hits a four and a six on Shami before getting off the last ball. KKR managed 45 of the last five overs but will feel they could have got more. Russell agrees. Speaking to IPL broadcasters at the interval of the innings, he says: “I think when I look at the scoreboard I’m not too happy, but we’ve got good bowlers. This looks like a 190-200 wicket, we’re maybe short. We just have to bowl to our plans. I support every bowler and myself with the ball.”

Overs 11-15 – Gumbaz keep KKR going despite wickets

KKR – 134/4 in 15 overs

Venkatesh Iyer attempts a scoop but misses and is stuck perpendicular in front. He chooses to rate but it’s three reds again as he leaves for 11 of 14. Nitish Rana cuts a small delivery straight back to leave for 4. Gurbaz, meanwhile, keeps the runs off his side as he takes a six-per piece hits Noor and Hardik. After a slow start, Rinku finally gets going with a six off Mohit Sharma in the 14th over. Gurbaz, meanwhile, brings in the big hits when he hits a six and a four in a 17-run over from Rashid.

Overs 7-10 – Fifty for Gurbanz but GT keeps it tight

KKR – 84/2 in 10 overs

Josh Little, despite being hit for a four by Gurbaz, keeps it tight in his opening by only allowing 5. Little continues to bowl a neat spell, giving away just five runs in his second over, while Gurbaz makes a 27-ball fifty. Noor Ahmad gave up just three runs in his first over to continue GT’s good work after the PP. In the four overs after the sixth they have given away just 23 runs.

The power play: Gumbaz delivers a productive power play for KKR

KKR – 61/2 in 6 overs

Shami starts with a three-pointer. Mohit Sharma goes off the field for a while as he injures himself while making a sliding stop in the first over. Jagadeeshan gets the first border, with a thick outer border that slides over Hardik. He’s a lot more confident with his second, cutting a shot between a point and a back point. His third boundary should have been a catch to the third man, but Abhinav Manohar was too far from the ropes and the ball went over him. 13 from the Hardik passes and Jagadeeshan also hits a four from Shami before getting stuck up front and also costing a review for KKR. Gurbanz hits the first six, plays a pick-up shot from Hardik, then goes over midwicket for another max. He also hits a four and a six off Shami, but a promotion for Shardul doesn’t work for KKR as he falls in his attempt to hit the veteran pacer over the top, with Mohit holding a good catch. Rashid Khan, playing his 100th IPL game, bowls past the final power play and is hit for a straight six and a four on consecutive balls by Gurbaz.

The game is underway and Russell rings the bell in the Eden Gardens on his birthday. Gurbaz and Jagadeeshan at the crease.

Last:All covers have been removed. The game starts at 4:15 PM IST, with no lost overs.

Update:More covers are coming out now. Hopefully the start should happen soon.

Dark clouds:Only the middle cap has been removed but the rest of the caps are still on it. It’s getting a bit dark again in the Eden Gardens.

Positive news:The covers are now removed and the clouds begin to clear, with the sun coming through.

Weather update: We are set for a delayed start as it has started to rain and the ground is covered.

Coins and teams

Jasoy Roy is ruled out of the match with back cramps, Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaces him. Umesh Yadav is also out with a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Harshit Rana. Shardul Thakur back in the KKR XI in place of Vaibhav Arora. GT goes in with an unchanged team.

Knight Riders of Kolkata (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Subs:Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya

Gujarat titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Impact Subs: Shubman Gill, K S Bharat, Sai Sudarshan, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav

Prelude – Contrasting journeys

KKR (last five games) – W, L, L, L, L

GT (last five games) – W, W, L, W, L

It’s been almost three weeks since Rinku Singh’s stunning attack against GT, and it’s been a contrasting campaign for the two teams ever since. The defending champion has won three since that loss to KKR and sits nicely in the top half of the points table with 10 points. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, suffered four losses before stabilizing on the points ladder with a win against RCB. They are still fourth from bottom with six points and will hope for sustained momentum to keep them afloat for a top four position. Read the full preview here.

