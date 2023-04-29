Sports
YaYa Diaby to Tampa Bay
Yes Yes Diaby was the first Louisville football player taken in the 2023 NFL draftselected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 19th pick in the third round, No. 82 overall, on Friday night. It is the third time in four years at least one cardinal has been summoned. Offensive lineman Mechi Becton was the last U of L player to be drafted in the first round, he was selected at number 11 by the New York Jets in 2020.
Linebacker Yasir Abdullah was the second Louisville player off the board. The Jaguars from Jacksonville took him with the first pick of the fifth round on Saturday. The Cardinals of Arizona corner kick taken Kei’Trel Clarkthe third U or L player selected, with the third pick of the sixth round.
Diaby, the 154eU of L selection in school history, Abdullah and Clark may not be the only Cardinals called up this weekend. Quarterback Malik Cunningham could still hear his name called.
Bookmark this page for more updates throughout the draft and beyond when non-draught players will be able to sign free agent deals.
CL Brown:After celebrating Jeff Brohm’s return, Louisville football fans must show patience
Prepared by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Third Round, No. 82 overall)
Diaby played an integral role in the Cardinals 2022 defense that ranked in the top 5 nationally in recovered fumbles (15), sacks (50) and force turnovers (30). The All-ACC third-team pick totaled 37 tackles, 14 for loss, nine sacks, and two fumbles.
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, and a three-year starter for U of L, Diaby is the Cards’ first defensive lineman to be called up since defensive end Treyvon Young was selected by the Rams during the sixth round of the 2018 draft.
Prepared by: Jacksonville Jaguars (fifth round, No. 136 overall)
The Miramar, Florida, native returns home, albeit now to North Florida with the Jaguars. The 2022 All-ACC first team pick recorded 63 tackles, including a team-leading 14 for loss, a U of L and ACC best 9 sacks, four pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior. Abdullah was second all-time at Louisville in tackles for loss (43) and eighth in sacks (23). The Jaguars who grabbed two linebackers and a defensive end with three of their first six picks, struggled to reach quarterback last year and ranked 26th in the league in sacks. Abdullah, who was a Swiss army knife to the Cardinals because of his versatility and speed on the field, could help in that department.
Abdullah is the U of L’s first linebacker since 2015, when OLB Lorenzo Mauldin was picked by the New York Jets in the third round and OLB Deiontrez Mount was taken by Tennessee in the sixth.
CL Brown:Will Levis, after unexpectedly waiting for the draft, begins an NFL career in familiar territory
Prepared by: Arizona Cardinals (sixth round, No. 180 overall)
Clark moves to the next level after an up-and-down college career. He made the All-ACC third team after totaling four pass breakups, an interception and 51 tackles, four for loss, as a 12-game starter. The 2022 season was Clark’s first season back after tearing his ACL midway through the 2021 season.
Cornerback was one emergency position for Arizona, which Syracuse’s Garrett Williams won in the third round. Clark, a native of Richmond, Virginia, ran a 4.42 40-yard dash on the NFL combine but isn’t the biggest angle at 5-foot-10, 181 pounds.
Reach Louisville football, women’s basketball and baseball writer Alexis Cubit at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @Alexis_Cubit.
|
