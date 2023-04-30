Sports Briefs | Former crusader Nick Dugan has the best performances of the season – Times-Standard





Stanford’s Dugan has two strong pitching performances Former St. Bernard’s star Nick Dugan turned a corner last week after some tough outings to start the year. The freshman pitcher for the Cardinal put up his two best performances of the year in games against Washington and California. His best performance came last Saturday against the Huskies, when Dugan entered the game in the third inning after Stanford gave up three runs to the Huskies. Dugan quickly got out of trouble with two outs. In the next four innings, he struckout seven batters while allowing only two hits and one earned run. But his great performance wasn’t enough to save the Cardinal, as his team lost 9-0 to the Huskies. Dugan followed up that performance with another great showing against the Golden Bears on Tuesday. He entered the game in the top of the fourth with Stanford trailing rival Cal 4–1. Dugan again delivered four innings of quality work and finished with four strikeouts, while again allowing only two hits and one earned run. But this time, his strong outing was enough to keep the Cardinal within striking distance, as they won 6-5 after a late rally in the bottom of the ninth. The two showings are positive signs that the freshman has adapted to the college game after being ranked as one of the top 150 high school players in the country last year, including being ranked as the 17th best recruit in California. With strong pitching performances like the one he had this week, Dugan should continue to be a major bullpen contributor for Stanford, which is currently eighth in the nation with three weeks left in the regular season. Avenue of the Giants Marathon scheduled for next Sunday The annual Avenue of the Giants Marathon will be held next week on May 7 at Humboldt Redwoods State Park. The Six Rivers Running Club award-winning race is back after celebrating its 50th anniversary last year. The special occasion was appropriately commemorated with a new marathon course record set by Grayson Hough. The historic race also received fitting anniversary honors when it was named Road Race of the Year by the Roadrunners Club of America. The event will once again feature full and half marathon races in addition to a 10km race. The out-and-back design means the race starts and ends at Dyerville Bridge in the park. The race is currently fully booked, but interested runners can put their name on the waiting list. The price is $125 for the marathon, $100 for the half marathon and $75 for the 10k. Interested parties can register via the theave.org. Arcata holds table tennis tournament Arcata hosts a table tennis tournament (affectionately known as ping pong) on ​​Sundays. The Arcata Recreation Division and the local table tennis club will host the event starting at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Arcata Community Center. The event is a single player tournament with three divisions: beginner, intermediate and advanced. The cost of registration is $10 for beginners or intermediates and $20 for advanced. All registrations are done on the day of the event. The winners in each division receive a cash prize in addition to boasting the best ping pong player in the area. Jake Matson can be reached at 707-441-0526.

