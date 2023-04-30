Purdue Football: So, your favorite team put Cory Trice Jr…

I always feel like I should be addressing these articles to non-Purdue fans since we already know Corey Trice having seen him (or at least seen him on the sidelines) for the past 5 seasons. If you’re new here, welcome, and I hope you’ll be back when your favorite teams field a Purdue player next year. Hopefully with the new regime and better recruiting there will be more roster than seasons to come.

Statistics/lack of statistics

I like to keep it real with Hammer and Rails, and that means giving the good and the bad. I try to keep the sun’s rays to a minimum. For Trice, it’s all about the 2022. Before last season, the oft-injured corner/safety wasn’t a blip on the NFL draft radar. Physically, he was fine while on the field, but he only survived one full season during his stint at West Lafayette. Trice played in 30 games over 5 seasons and 13 of those games came in 2022.

In 2022 we finally got to see Trice healthy and he looked great. For Corey, it’s not a question of physical talent, but of health and production.

Physical Characteristics

As wide receivers look more and more like little NBA forwards lost on their way to the gym, having a 63,205-pound angle with arms extendable isn’t the worst thing in the world.

Even though Trice looks like a security, don’t get it twisted, he’s a corner. He’s physically in the pass game, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into run support. Put him on an island in the press, and he’s good. Ask him to break in and attack a screen pass, and he’s in trouble. He can come and tackle, but it’s not his forte.

In coverage, I wouldn’t consider him the most instinctive player, he’s better in the press than in the zone. He’s at his best when he can get hold of an outside receiver, smother them on the line, then drive their hips down the field, breaking passes with his long arms. That’s a valuable skill, and if that’s what your team needs, that’s what Trice offers. If you need him to provide anything else, you’re SOL

He can get a grab when the ball is in the air. This season he was in position to play a few times but took a PI instead because he couldn’t find the ball and grabbed shoulder pads or arms at the last minute. Some of that can be coached out of him at the next level. He has solid speed, especially for his size, but can struggle to start and stop with guys who can get low and cut hard. Double movements can also be problematic if he stops his feet, it takes him a few steps to get back into gear. I see his long speed being questioned in some draft reports, but what I saw throughout his Purdue career wasn’t so much a long speed issue as a recovery speed issue. He can run down the field with the vast majority of receivers as long as he is not beaten early.

Does he have that Dawg in him?

Depends

No one will mistake him for a physical angle quite like Joey Porter Jr. despite its size. He’s not a great hitter. He does not flash in other places on the field. At the same time, he’s physical when he does corner stuff, and luckily for him, he’s a corner kicker. When he’s tasked with fighting big receivers on the sidelines, he’s got plenty of guts to get the job done.

General

Trice is the definition of a high upside, low floor player. I saw his physical attributes translate into a long, productive NFL career in pressman coverage, or I saw him out of the league after his rookie deal due to injuries.

He needs to go to the right schedule because he’s not as versatile as you think. At the same time, if he lands in the right spot, he has CB2 potential. In a league of giant receivers, it makes sense to field a man with the physical advantages of Trice Jr. He’s worth a shot in the middle rounds.