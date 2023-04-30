Sports
Purdue Football: So, your favorite team put Cory Trice Jr…
I always feel like I should be addressing these articles to non-Purdue fans since we already know Corey Trice having seen him (or at least seen him on the sidelines) for the past 5 seasons. If you’re new here, welcome, and I hope you’ll be back when your favorite teams field a Purdue player next year. Hopefully with the new regime and better recruiting there will be more roster than seasons to come.
Statistics/lack of statistics
I like to keep it real with Hammer and Rails, and that means giving the good and the bad. I try to keep the sun’s rays to a minimum. For Trice, it’s all about the 2022. Before last season, the oft-injured corner/safety wasn’t a blip on the NFL draft radar. Physically, he was fine while on the field, but he only survived one full season during his stint at West Lafayette. Trice played in 30 games over 5 seasons and 13 of those games came in 2022.
In 2022 we finally got to see Trice healthy and he looked great. For Corey, it’s not a question of physical talent, but of health and production.
Physical Characteristics
As wide receivers look more and more like little NBA forwards lost on their way to the gym, having a 63,205-pound angle with arms extendable isn’t the worst thing in the world.
Even though Trice looks like a security, don’t get it twisted, he’s a corner. He’s physically in the pass game, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into run support. Put him on an island in the press, and he’s good. Ask him to break in and attack a screen pass, and he’s in trouble. He can come and tackle, but it’s not his forte.
In coverage, I wouldn’t consider him the most instinctive player, he’s better in the press than in the zone. He’s at his best when he can get hold of an outside receiver, smother them on the line, then drive their hips down the field, breaking passes with his long arms. That’s a valuable skill, and if that’s what your team needs, that’s what Trice offers. If you need him to provide anything else, you’re SOL
He can get a grab when the ball is in the air. This season he was in position to play a few times but took a PI instead because he couldn’t find the ball and grabbed shoulder pads or arms at the last minute. Some of that can be coached out of him at the next level. He has solid speed, especially for his size, but can struggle to start and stop with guys who can get low and cut hard. Double movements can also be problematic if he stops his feet, it takes him a few steps to get back into gear. I see his long speed being questioned in some draft reports, but what I saw throughout his Purdue career wasn’t so much a long speed issue as a recovery speed issue. He can run down the field with the vast majority of receivers as long as he is not beaten early.
Does he have that Dawg in him?
Depends
No one will mistake him for a physical angle quite like Joey Porter Jr. despite its size. He’s not a great hitter. He does not flash in other places on the field. At the same time, he’s physical when he does corner stuff, and luckily for him, he’s a corner kicker. When he’s tasked with fighting big receivers on the sidelines, he’s got plenty of guts to get the job done.
General
Trice is the definition of a high upside, low floor player. I saw his physical attributes translate into a long, productive NFL career in pressman coverage, or I saw him out of the league after his rookie deal due to injuries.
He needs to go to the right schedule because he’s not as versatile as you think. At the same time, if he lands in the right spot, he has CB2 potential. In a league of giant receivers, it makes sense to field a man with the physical advantages of Trice Jr. He’s worth a shot in the middle rounds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hammerandrails.com/2023/4/28/23703221/purdue-football-so-your-favorite-team-drafted-cory-trice-jr
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK ends Sudan evacuation on last flight as death toll rises | world news
- The April 30-May 6 schedule includes Lake of the Woods’ “Into the Woods”
- Purdue Football: So, your favorite team put Cory Trice Jr…
- As regulators reveal why SVB and Signature Bank failed, the First Republic is on the brink
- Tech wraps up the final weekend of the regular season – Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket
- Never-before-seen footage shows inside the White House on the day Osama bin Laden was killed
- The 42nd Labuan Bajo Summit will focus on ASEAN internal issues to regional and global issues
- ‘Blood In, Blood Out’ Actor Fans Celebrate Film’s 30th Anniversary Release
- Miranda Lambert shuts down ‘CBS Mornings’ in blue dress
- Florida shuts down Trump allegation that DeSantis ran ‘shadow campaign’
- Daily Show Steps Into Post-Trevor Noah Era While Paying Homage To Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted
- Spiders end season in A-10 championship semifinal game against VCU