Vail Christian girls’ tennis beats Peak to Peak in exciting team state championship quarterfinals





The No. 5 seed Vail Christian girls’ tennis team defeated No. 4 Peak to Peak 4-3 in Friday’s team quarterfinals. The Saints face the No. 1 Holy Family on May 9.

Vail Christian / courtesy photo Freshmen are usually not known for coming through in the clutch. However, two ninth graders did just that for the Vail Christian girls’ tennis team on Friday. The No. 5 Saints won No. 4 Peak to Peak at Lafayette by a score of 4–3 in the quarterfinals against the 3A team, with the No. 4 doubles team, consisting of freshmen Heidi Iverson and Sofia Elalayi, winning the game with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory over Kate Miller and Krystyna Ostaszewski. “With the support of our teammates, we were able to get through it,” said Elalayli. After the Saints dropped all three singles games, they flipped the script to doubles. The No. 1 team of Juliet Studness and Anna Baker started with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Sydney Parkinson and Ranye Ezenekwe. In Doubles No. 2, Aria Webster and Kamryn Mitchell defeated Molly Kolachov and Maya Nataranjan 7–5, 6–2. Then seniors Jenna Elalayi and Sofie Brunner tied things with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 No. 3 double win. At that point, both teams surrounded the fence for the final, decisive game. Support local journalism Donate “I just focused on getting the ball over the net,” said Heidi Iverson of the tense moment. “The atmosphere was electric. I didn’t know what was going to happen,” added coach JD Webster. “I was praying. Heidi Iverson and Sofia Elalayli battled and we were able to come out with a huge win. The win sends the Saints, who are 11-0 this season and have won 86 of their 98 games this year, to Broomfield for the team’s semi-finals on May 9. 88 wins from 112 games). “The girls were tested today,” said varsity coach Erica Studness. “They really had to raise the level of their game. They were real competitors and got a nice victory.” For their date with the Holy Family, the Saints will compete in the 3A Region 8 individual tournament, where they swept every division in 2022. In previous seasons, individual and team state champions were awarded at the conclusion of a three-day “state” tournament consisting of individual player groups at each position. In 2023 teams from 3A, 4A and 5A switched to a new format. Now, only individual winners will be crowned in Denver (5A), Pueblo (4A) and Colorado Springs (3A) May 11-13, as the team race in each leaderboard moves through a group of 16 teams, with schools facing each other in doubles format . Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), league strength, overall record, league strength, head-to-head competition, and common opponents were used to rank each team series, according to the CHSAANow.com tennis bulletin. The Saints opened Wednesday with a 5-2 first-round victory over Lutheran. If they win on May 9, they will advance to the team state championship at Denver City Park on May 16. “Mountain teams can be overlooked,” says Homestead Tennis pro Eric Meyer. “But we proved today that we are one of the elite teams in the state.”

