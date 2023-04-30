Montgomery should call Game 7 Starter Saturday

Will Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery finally make the change from Linus Ullmark to Jeremy Swayman for Game 7 or stay with the odds-on favorite for the 2023 Vezina Trophy?

That’s the burning question as the Boston Bruins head into a Game 7 they clearly didn’t expect could happen, and that question needs to be answered today, not tomorrow.

Ullmark’s status has become increasingly uncertain during each game of his team’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Florida Panthers, and Montgomery has done nothing to dispel the question marks surrounding his starting keeper. After Ullmark easily played his worst game of the season in easily the worst possible time, allowing six goals on 32 shots in a 7-5 Game 6 loss to the starting Panthers that forced a Game 7 on Sunday, his status is even more never been so insecure. .

In his post-game press conference, Montgomery, the odds-on favorite for the Jack Adams Award, only sparked this controversy over the goalie who, whether anyone with the Boston Bruins admit it or not, has had a negative effect on not only Linus Ullmark, but also on the team in front of him. After Ullmark once again appeared to be battling some kind of injury and looked nothing like the 40-game winning Vezina Trophy favorite (1.89 GAA, .938), this season Montgomery was asked if his starting goaltender was okay in his post-game press . ?

“No. I think Linus is fine,” Montgomery replied. “I looked into his eyes a few times when he got back on the couch and I looked at the way his eyes looked and he looked intense, and he looked sharp.”

Two questions later, Montgomery was asked outright if at any point in the seesaw affair that followed at the FLA Live Arena on Friday night did he consider drawing Ullmark.

“Yes,” Montgomery said bluntly.

The same reporter, Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe, then urged the Boston Bruins bench boss to switch to Swayman for Sunday’s do-or-die Game 7.

“Okay, then to tell you why you didn’t and would you look ahead in Game 7,” Sullivan continued.

Montgomery answered the first question but dodged the second, the same one he has dodged all series.

“Well, we communicated with everyone involved and we just felt it was that kind of game that we were going to pull out,” he replied. “It was the kind of game that happened a lot during the year and we always seem to find a way to win it. But we learn here in the playoffs that it’s a different animal; it’s just like that.”

Montgomery added that thinking about a goalkeeper switch from Ullmark to Swayman didn’t come after the first period.

Montgomery has clearly considered this move throughout the series, and it has only caused a firestorm of criticism for both him and Ullmark. He’s by no means responsible for Ullmark’s subpar Games 2 and 5 and a terrible Game 6, but the coach who led this team to a historic season has to say a firm yes or no about who will start Game 7 on Saturday. The answer to the most burning question among the Boston sports media and fans on the air this weekend until Sunday’s morning skate will only add extra pressure to Ullmark, Swayman and the entire team heading into Game 7.

Montgomery and select players will address the media Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET. It would behoove Montgomery to have a straight answer then and let his team wake up on Sunday knowing exactly who their goaltender will be in Game 7.