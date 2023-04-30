Sports
Montgomery should call Game 7 Starter Saturday
Will Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery finally make the change from Linus Ullmark to Jeremy Swayman for Game 7 or stay with the odds-on favorite for the 2023 Vezina Trophy?
That’s the burning question as the Boston Bruins head into a Game 7 they clearly didn’t expect could happen, and that question needs to be answered today, not tomorrow.
Ullmark’s status has become increasingly uncertain during each game of his team’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Florida Panthers, and Montgomery has done nothing to dispel the question marks surrounding his starting keeper. After Ullmark easily played his worst game of the season in easily the worst possible time, allowing six goals on 32 shots in a 7-5 Game 6 loss to the starting Panthers that forced a Game 7 on Sunday, his status is even more never been so insecure. .
In his post-game press conference, Montgomery, the odds-on favorite for the Jack Adams Award, only sparked this controversy over the goalie who, whether anyone with the Boston Bruins admit it or not, has had a negative effect on not only Linus Ullmark, but also on the team in front of him. After Ullmark once again appeared to be battling some kind of injury and looked nothing like the 40-game winning Vezina Trophy favorite (1.89 GAA, .938), this season Montgomery was asked if his starting goaltender was okay in his post-game press . ?
“No. I think Linus is fine,” Montgomery replied. “I looked into his eyes a few times when he got back on the couch and I looked at the way his eyes looked and he looked intense, and he looked sharp.”
Two questions later, Montgomery was asked outright if at any point in the seesaw affair that followed at the FLA Live Arena on Friday night did he consider drawing Ullmark.
“Yes,” Montgomery said bluntly.
The same reporter, Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe, then urged the Boston Bruins bench boss to switch to Swayman for Sunday’s do-or-die Game 7.
“Okay, then to tell you why you didn’t and would you look ahead in Game 7,” Sullivan continued.
Montgomery answered the first question but dodged the second, the same one he has dodged all series.
“Well, we communicated with everyone involved and we just felt it was that kind of game that we were going to pull out,” he replied. “It was the kind of game that happened a lot during the year and we always seem to find a way to win it. But we learn here in the playoffs that it’s a different animal; it’s just like that.”
Montgomery added that thinking about a goalkeeper switch from Ullmark to Swayman didn’t come after the first period.
Montgomery has clearly considered this move throughout the series, and it has only caused a firestorm of criticism for both him and Ullmark. He’s by no means responsible for Ullmark’s subpar Games 2 and 5 and a terrible Game 6, but the coach who led this team to a historic season has to say a firm yes or no about who will start Game 7 on Saturday. The answer to the most burning question among the Boston sports media and fans on the air this weekend until Sunday’s morning skate will only add extra pressure to Ullmark, Swayman and the entire team heading into Game 7.
Montgomery and select players will address the media Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET. It would behoove Montgomery to have a straight answer then and let his team wake up on Sunday knowing exactly who their goaltender will be in Game 7.
|
Sources
2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2023/04/29/boston-bruins-murphy-montgomery-should-name-game-7-starter-saturday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Framingham’s Cantina Italiana turns to robots to help serve food
- Montgomery should call Game 7 Starter Saturday
- Pence expected to side with Jack Smith on Trump in Jan. 6 inquiry
- Star Trek Voyagers’ Original Janeway Actor Quit For A Bizarre Reason
- Take a look at “Currently Creating”, Ignis Clothing’s first-ever fashion show
- Google battled mountains of malware in 2022
- Lonely pet parrots find friendship through video chats, new study findsExBulletin
- President Joko Widodo to inaugurate and release Indonesian contingent at SEA Games Cambodia 2023
- New season at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome kicks off – Daily Freeman
- Vail Christian girls’ tennis beats Peak to Peak in exciting team state championship quarterfinals
- Eagle County Conservation Project Blends Science, Technology and Innovative Ranching Methods
- Mullin predicts Putin and Xi have a big plan