



Next game: Delaware 5/10/2023 | 03:00 Be able to. 10 (Wednesday) / 3:00 PM Delaware History ITHACA, NY The University of Pennsylvania baseball team qualified for the 2023 Ivy League tournament with a 4-3 victory over Cornell in the rubber game of their Saturday afternoon conference series. Quaker Note Meal Wyatt Henseler went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, giving him multi-hit appearances in all three games in the series.

Pen starts Ryan Dromboski struckout seven batters in four innings of work, his eighth appearance with at least seven strikeouts this season. He currently ranks second in the conference with 76.

Eli too struckout three batters in an inning of work, giving him 20 this year in just 10.2 innings of work. He has also pitched 8.2 consecutive scoreless innings in his last nine appearances.

Carson Ozmer pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Reds and Blues. Since giving up three runs in his first appearance of the year, he has allowed only three runs in 21.1 at bats, one (1.27 ERA) while striking out 23 and walking only three. How it happened Henseler again provided the power early in the game, crushing a two-run shot to center left in the first inning. The home run was his 14th of the season, tying his own program record from last season. The Big Red bats reached Dromboski in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at two. Ryan Taylor got it going for the Quakers in the top of the 2nd inning with an one-out double, advancing to third on a failed pick-off attempt. Ash Wilson drove in Taylor with a groundout, putting Penn back into the lead. Dromboski ran into more trouble in the bottom of the third inning when Cornell loaded the bases with no one out, but the second right-hander limited the damage to a single run. The teams traded outs over the next five innings, with Tommy Delany , Edward Sarti , and Trop combined for eight strikeouts in four innings of relief, giving up only one hit and two walks. Cornell loaded the bases with no one out against Trop in the eighth, but the fireballer came back with three consecutive strikeouts to tie the game, sparking a fiery reaction from the Penn dugout. In the Penn ninth, Cole Palis led off with a single into left field. Pinch runner Calvin Brown then advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Appel. With two outs in the inning, Henseler ripped a single into left field to bring home Brown, just beating the throw to the plate. Like he did yesterday, coach John Yurkow turned to Ozmer for the save, and the Texas native struck out two batters in a scoreless 9th, earning his 5th save of the season for the Quakers. Next one

The Quakers will be back at the diamond against Delaware on Wednesday, May 10 at Tommy Lasorda Field at Meiklejohn Stadium.

